CM Yogi Adityanath opens up on political future amid PM Modi retirement claim: ‘…not a full-time job’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke out on Tuesday amid growing speculation about his political future, particularly with discussions around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s potential retirement. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in an interview with PTI in Lucknow, on Monday, (PTI)

When asked about growing public sentiment backing him as a future prime minister, Yogi Adityanath told news agency PTI that he doesn't consider politics his full-time job.

“Look, I am the chief minister of the state, the party (Bharatiya Janata Party) has put me here for the people of Uttar Pradesh, and politics is not a full-time job for me. Currently, we are working here but in reality, I am a Yogi,” the chief minister said.

Politics heats up after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut recently claimed that PM Modi—who will turn 75 on September 17 — will resign this year in accordance with the ruling party's unspoken rule — that party leaders older than 75 cannot hold ministerial berths.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said no such rule exists, and there is at least one member of the union cabinet who is over that 'age limit' - 80-year-old Bihar leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.

On how long he plans to remain in politics, the chief minister said, "There will be a time frame for this as well."

Asked if his response meant that politics was not his permanent profession, Adityanath reiterated, "Yes, that is what I am saying."

Explaining his perspective on the intersection of religion and politics, Adityanath said, "We limit religion to a confined space and restrict politics to a handful of people, and that is where the problem arises.

"If politics is driven by self-interest, it will create problems. But if it is for the greater good, it will provide solutions. We have to choose between being part of the problem or the solution, and I believe this is what religion also teaches us.

"When religion is pursued for self-interest, it creates new challenges. However, when one dedicates themselves to a higher purpose, it opens up new avenues for progress."

Adityanath also said that Indian tradition does not associate religion with self-interest.

"The Indian philosophical thought has never linked religion with selfish motives. Its goals have been twofold: to pave the way for progress in worldly life and to achieve spiritual liberation. Both ultimately serve the purpose of service. Politics is merely a platform to advance this spirit of service," he said.

Responding to a question about his primary role — whether he sees himself as a politician first or an ascetic, Yogi Adityanth said, “I work as a civilian. I do not consider myself special. As a civilian, I fulfill my constitutional responsibilities. For me, the nation is above everything. If my country is safe, then my 'dharma' is also safe, and if 'dharma' is safe, it paves the way for welfare.”

Adityanath says roads for traffic not namaz

Yogi Adityanath also defended his administration's warning to Muslims against offering namaz on streets, saying roads are meant for the movement of traffic.

He also told Muslims to learn religious discipline from Hindus who took part in the massive Maha Kumbh mela without any incident of crime, destruction or harassment.

Asked about the row over the warning by his administration in Meerut against offering namaz on roads, he staunchly defended the government move saying there was nothing wrong in it.

"Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking (against the decision) should learn discipline from Hindus. Sixty-six crore people arrived in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, or abduction … This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline,” he said.

The UP chief minister also slammed critics of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He said Waqf boards have become a den of selfish interests as well as "loot khasot" (property grabbing), and have done little for the welfare of Muslims.

Citing examples of charity in fields like education and health by Hindu temples and mutts, he asked if any Waqf board has done welfare work like this despite having properties many times more. Forget about the entire society, have Waqf properties been used for any welfare of Muslims, he asked.

He said, “It (Waqf) has become a medium to capture any government property. This reform is the need of the hour, and all reforms draw opposition. I believe Muslims will benefit from this (proposed law).”

The monk-politician, who has emerged as one of the more popular BJP leaders due to his unapologetic hardline Hindutva views and image of a tough administrator against criminals, rejected criticism of any discrimination against Muslims.

Muslims are 20 per cent of the state's population but their share is 35-40 per cent among the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes, Adityanath said, asserting that he does not believe either in discrimination or in appeasement.

Yogi on 'bulldozer model'

With his "bulldozer model" now adopted by other states too as a show of quick justice despite frequent questions over its legality, Adityanath said he did not consider the popular practice as an achievement but a necessity.

The bulldozer can be used to create infrastructure and remove encroachments as well, the BJP leader said. "It seems to me that we have shown how it can be used in a better way."

He claimed that none of the adverse Supreme Court observations against bulldozer action relates to his state, adding the top court has, in fact, appreciated the guidelines adopted by Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)