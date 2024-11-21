Yogi Adityanath declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in UP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that the film “The Sabarmati Report”, based on the Godhra train burning incident, will be tax-free in the state. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna at a cinema hall to watch the film 'The Sabarmati Report', in Lucknow, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.(PTI)

The announcement was made after the CM attended the screening of Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' in Lucknow with the film's cast. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was also present at the screening.

Recently, Yogi Adityanath met the actor at his residence in Lucknow.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has made this (The Sabarmati Report) film tax-free,” Vikrant Massey was quoted as saying by ANI. “I want to thank Yogi Adityanath ji...This is an important film and I appeal to everyone to go and watch this film...”

'The Sabarmati Report' movie



‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station of Gujarat on February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death. The incident triggered riots in Gujarat that year.

Dheeraj Sarna has directed "The Sabarmati Report", produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

The film has been made tax-free by the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’, saying the “truth is coming out”.

"…It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!” the prime minister had said in a post on X.

This is not the first time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised a film. In 2022, he hailed Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files' and also mentioned ‘The Kerala Story'.