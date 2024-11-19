The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 4: Vikrant Massey film sees dip, fails to beat 12th Fail on first Monday

The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 4: The film, which did well on Sunday, witnessed a fall in its numbers on its first Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned just over ₹7 crore net in India so far. The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station (Gujarat) on February 27, 2002. This had triggered communal riots in Gujarat. (Also Read | The Sabarmati Report review: Vikrant Massey is effective in retelling of 2002 Godhra train burning- from the media's POV) The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 4: Vikrant Massey starred in the film along with Ridhi Dogra.

The Sabarmati Report India box office

The film earned ₹1.25 crore on day one, ₹2.1 crore on day two, and ₹3 crore on day three. On day four, it earned ₹1.10 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far the film has collected ₹7.45 crore net in the domestic territory. The Sabarmati Report had an overall 16.04% Hindi occupancy on Monday. 12th Fail, Vikrant's last film before The Sabarmati Report, had earned ₹1.5 crore on first Monday, as per Sacnilk.com.

About The Sabarmati Report

The film is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. Apart from Vikrant, it also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The film released in theatres on Friday.

It highlights the ideological debate between Hindi-speaking and rooted journalists and the West-influenced and superior complex of English reporters, with the events unfolding in the background shaping the politics and reporting of the tragic events.

Vikrant, Manoj Tiwari watch screening of film

On Monday, union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Vikrant, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari attended a screening of The Sabarmati Report in Mumbai. Vikrant expressed his happiness at the large number of people who came to watch the film.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, he had said, "The experience was amazing. The cinema hall was housefull. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari attended the screening..."