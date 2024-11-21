Film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ declared tax-free in Haryana

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini has announced that the film “The Sabarmati Report”, which is based on the Godhra train incident, will be tax-free in Haryana. CM Saini said that the film is based on Sabarmati Express fire in Gujarat’s Godhra on February 27, 2002. He commended the film for shedding light on the truth behind the incident and acknowledged the producer’s sensitive and dignified handling of the subject. In a statement, the CM described the film as a heartfelt tribute to the 59 victims of this tragic incident. HTC

“The Sabarmati Report”, which is based on the Godhra train incident, will be tax-free in Haryana. (HT Photo)