Yogi Adityanath leads Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on his 53rd birthday

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday. The rituals began at 11am and lasted around 45 to 50 minutes, featuring traditional Vedic chants and ceremonies. The event marked the final day of the three-day Pran Pratishtha celebrations that started on June 3. The entire ceremony of Pran Pratishtha performed by CM Yogi Adityanath along with the vedic rituals, lasted for around 45 to 50 minutes.(Pawan Dixit/HT)

Yogi Adityanath, who is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, performed the aarti of Ram Lalla on the ground floor of the temple. After performing rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, the chief minister reached the first floor of the temple for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar and started rituals there.

On the occasion, Anil Mishra, member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust and host of the ceremony, was also present along with his wife Usha Mishra. Additionally, Govind Dev Giri, a member of the Trust, felicitated Adityanath. After the rituals, CM greeted the select people who were invited to the ceremony and left the first floor along with some members of the trust and guests.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya as a part of his schedule to attend Pran Pratishtha. Expressing his gratitude, the CM took to X and wrote about being a part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“Today, in the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, I am getting the great fortune of becoming a witness to the program organised for the Pran Pratishtha of the holy idols of gods in the eight temples including Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.” he said in the post.

He also said this occasion is a new expression of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' and a victory for Lord Ram.

Sharing the events of Pran Pratishtha, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wrote on X that the first day of the ceremony involved rituals initiated in the Yagyashala. These rituals continued on the second day as well, in which various anushthan and the utsav vigrahas were taken on a Parikrama of the mandir premises.

After the end of the ceremony, CM came out of the Ram Mandir campus. Now, rituals will be performed in the other temples within the Ram Temple complex.



(With inputs from ANI)