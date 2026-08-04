‘No sadhu involved’: Yogi cites SIT report in Ram Temple donation theft case as Oppn demands debate in Parliament

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the initial findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have not found the involvement of any sadhu or saint.

Yogi criticised those who, he alleged, had questioned the existence of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna. (Screengrab@myogiadityanath)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing reporters, Yogi Adityanath said, “No involvement of any sadhu or saint was found in the SIT's initial report in the case related to the alleged embezzlement of offerings (chadhava) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.”

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid a political row over the alleged donation theft, which has triggered protests inside th Parliament.

Yogi accuses Samajwadi Party, Congress of misleading people

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Launching a sharp attack on the opposition, Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of attempting to damage Uttar Pradesh's image and divert attention from legislative business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Launching a sharp attack on the opposition, Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of attempting to damage Uttar Pradesh's image and divert attention from legislative business. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read | Ram temple donation probe in final stage: Trust member

"This conduct by the Samajwadi Party and the opposition is both undemocratic and unconstitutional. It is also an insult to the sentiments of 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party further, the Chief Minister said, "It was the Samajwadi Party government that committed the sin of staining the lanes of Shri Ayodhya Dham and the sacred flow of the Saryu with blood."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Pappu Yadav faces police complaint over Parliament skit on Ram Mandir donations theft

He also criticised those who, he alleged, had questioned the existence of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna.

"Those who have already raised questions about the existence of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna are today talking about faith," the Chief Minister said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yogi Adityanath further alleged that the Samajwadi Party and Congress were jointly attempting to tarnish the image of Uttar Pradesh.

Also read | Ram temple trust interim general secretary reviews items of gold, silver and records kept in bank

"A nefarious attempt is being made jointly by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to tarnish the perception of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The four-day Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on Monday and will conclude on August 6. The Yogi Adityanath government presented the supplementary budget on Tuesday.

Opposition presses for discussion on alleged donation embezzlement

Before the Assembly proceedings in the Parliament on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition and Samajwadi Party MLA Mata Prasad Pandey said the opposition would continue to raise the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case despite the government's budget presentation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"They will present the budget if they want to, but we will talk about Ram Mandir donations," Pandey told news agency ANI.

The issue also echoed in Parliament, where opposition MPs staged protests over multiple matters, including the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, the alleged police action during the July 20 demonstration in New Delhi, and the Cauvery water dispute.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD MP Manoj Jha and Congress MP Manickam Tagore were among the leaders demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament on the alleged police action during the July 20 protest.

Samajwadi Party MPs separately staged a symbolic protest by displaying a donation box, with Akhilesh Yadav placing contributions into it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran questioned the absence of the Union Home Minister from the House.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria also demanded a discussion on the alleged donation theft.

Fresh SIT formed; eight arrests made so far

Earlier, on July 27, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that it had constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, in compliance with the court's earlier directions.

Reportedly, eight accused have been arrested so far, while investigators are tracing the complete money trail to identify additional assets and beneficiaries.