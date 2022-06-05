Yogi turns 50, PM Modi says UP scaled new heights 'under his able leadership'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath marked his 50th birthday on Sunday as he was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajanth Singh and president Ram Nath Kovind among others.

Two days after his visit to the state for the UP investors summit, the prime minister tweeted: “Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his able leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress. He has ensured pro-people governance to the people of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people. To this, the UP chief minister responded: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kind wishes and congratulations, providing support. Your commitment towards public welfare inspires me every moment for public service. I wish you continue to receive your sensitive guidance and energetic leadership."

President Ram Nath Kovind, who has been to his ancestral village in Kanpur this week and also to Gorakhpur, tweeted a picture with Yogi Adityanath. “Thank you very much for your kind wishes, Honorable President! Your best wishes will act as a guide in the fulfillment of the resolution of all-round development of 'New Uttar Pradesh',” the UP chief minister tweeted in response.

Among others who wished the UP chief minister were Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. “Happy Birthday to Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji. Under the guidance of Modi ji, the way you have given development-oriented government to Uttar Pradesh by freeing it from goondaraj and mafiaraj, the state is making new records of progress. I pray to God that you stay healthy and live long,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

“Happy Birthday to the Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji, who is engaged with full strength and strategy in the construction of new Uttar Pradesh. For the welfare and development of the people of the state, he is working tirelessly with a dedicated spirit. May God keep them healthy and live long,” Rajnath Singh wrote.

In March, Yogi Adityanath returned to power for a second straight term in the state after BJP’s win in the state election. This is the first time in nearly three decades that a chief minister in the state has returned for another consecutive tenure.

