Yogi wants Lulu mall miscreants to be dealt with firm hand: such disorder won't…

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Lucknow administration to take the ongoing controversy related to the newly-opened Lulu mall “very seriously”. He said that some people are making unnecessary remarks and staging demonstrations to obstruct movement of people, stressing that micreants attempting to create such nuisance should be dealt with strictly.

“The Lulu mall that is carrying out business activities has been turned into a political hotbed. Unnecessary statements are being made by certain people. Demonstrations are being organised to obstruct the movement of the people visiting the mall.”

“The Lucknow administration should take the matter seriously. Such disorder will not be tolerated. The miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly,” he said.

“No one should be permitted to obstruct traffic on the road by organizing prayer or other events. The officers should implement the order of the state government should be implemented strictly,” he added.

Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall

Yogi's remarks came a day after police confirmed the arrest of two people who had entered the Lulu mall and started reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Shortly after the arrest, at least 15 members of a right-wing group were detained for creating a ruckus while trying to enter the shopping mall. They were eventually released with a warning not to create a ruckus.

"Two people entered the mall, sat on the floor and started saying religious prayers. They were arrested after being handed over to the police by the mall's security staff," PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary as saying.

A controversy erupted after a video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz at the mall surfaced on social media. Police lodged an FIR under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code against them. The controversy followed objection from a right-wing outfit, which sought permission from the authorities concerned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there, but was declined.

The UP chief minister also asked officials to prohibit religious activity that would hinder traffic movement. Addressing senior officials of the state via video-conferencing, he asked officials to ensure that there is no display of fire arms in religious yatras and processions, reported PTI citing officials.

"Roads are for people to commute. No religious programmes should be allowed to hinder the traffic. Clear directives have been issued in this regard, and it should be strictly followed with zero tolerance," the chief minister said.

"During the month of Shravan, there will be crowd in Shiva temples. To deal with the situation, talks should be held with the temple managements," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON