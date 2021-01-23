IND USA
It was a rare joint appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Parakram Divas celebration at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary.(ANI)
It was a rare joint appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Parakram Divas celebration at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary.
india news

'You can't teach dignity': Derek O'Brien tweets after Mamata objected to slogans

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien said 'lumpens can't be dignified' after Mamata Banerjee left the stage of the Centre's Netaji event on Saturday saying government programmes should have some dignity.
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:45 PM IST

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to address at the Centre's event of Netaji birth anniversary, triggering a debate on whether she felt insulted by 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter and posted a video of the event capturing what exactly happened before Banerjee's address. He also said one can't be taught dignity, adding to Mamata Banerjee's statement, "Government programme should have some dignity."


Soon after Mamata Banerjee was invited to the state, there were chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the audience. The chants were loud enough to prompt the commentators on the stage to urge people to be quiet. As the video shows, in the audience too those who raised the chants were asked to be quiet. As this derailed the programme for a second, the commentator on the stage again announced Mamata Banerjee's name.

"No, I feel government programmes must have some dignity. This is not a political programme. This is a government programme. This belongs to all political parties and people. I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and the Union culture ministry that you arranged the event in Kolkata. But insulting someone after inviting them doesn't behove you. On the protest of that, I am not saying anything. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla," Mamata Banerjee said and left the stage.

This is not the first time that Mamata took objection to Jai Shri Ram slogan. In 2019, her convoy was greeted with Jai Shri Ram slogans in North 24 Parganas, following which she had got down from her car and accused them of being outsiders.

Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicenters of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Kerala.(HT Photo)
Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicenters of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Kerala.
india news

Central government confirms bird flu infections in poultry birds in 9 states

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:45 PM IST
"Till January 23, 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States for poultry birds and in 12 states for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds," informed the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.
"It is time for the healthcare workers to get their second dose of vaccine by February 13.Therefore the plan is to complete the first phase of vaccination by February 15 and commence the second phase of the drive after that," the health minister said.(ANI Photo)
"It is time for the healthcare workers to get their second dose of vaccine by February 13.Therefore the plan is to complete the first phase of vaccination by February 15 and commence the second phase of the drive after that," the health minister said.
india news

Kerala prepares action plan for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:27 PM IST
A total of 133 vaccination centres were allotted in the southern state in the initial phase which were being increased with the availability of more doses of vaccines.
The Bengaluru-Patna-Bengaluru Vistara flight (UK 717) had left Bengaluru on schedule at 8.30 am, but landed in Patna around 11.30am, after a delay of half an hour because of poor visibility in the morning. (TWITTER) (Image used for representation).(Twitter/travelobiz)
The Bengaluru-Patna-Bengaluru Vistara flight (UK 717) had left Bengaluru on schedule at 8.30 am, but landed in Patna around 11.30am, after a delay of half an hour because of poor visibility in the morning.
india news

Vistara flight bird hit before landing in Patna, all passengers safe

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • The aircraft, which developed a technical fault, was delayed by over six hours on its return. All 151 outgoing passengers to Bengaluru were stranded at the airport because of the delay.
Former union minister M J Akbar has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment he faced from the women who came forward during the #MeToo campaign.(PTI File Photo)
Former union minister M J Akbar has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment he faced from the women who came forward during the #MeToo campaign.
india news

Akbar reiterates Ramani's allegations of sexual misconduct false

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Ramani had made the allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in 2018 during the #MeToo movement.
Health worker collects swab from sadhus at Covid 19 test centre of Gangasagar Transit camp in Kolkata.(HT photo)
Health worker collects swab from sadhus at Covid 19 test centre of Gangasagar Transit camp in Kolkata.
india news

UK strain of Covid-19 infects 150 people in India: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.
IMD's regional centre at New Delhi has also issued orange alerts for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh for Sunday.(AP file photo)
IMD's regional centre at New Delhi has also issued orange alerts for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh for Sunday.
india news

IMD predicts cold wave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP from January 24

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The department said, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions likely to prevail over north Rajasthan during January 24- 27, 2021.
Most parents felt that a mobile phone is "unsafe" and an "unhealthy distraction" for an adolescent girl, the survey said(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Most parents felt that a mobile phone is "unsafe" and an "unhealthy distraction" for an adolescent girl, the survey said
india news

42 pc girls allowed access to mobile phone for less than an hour a day: Survey

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The survey, released ahead of the National Girl Child Day found that there is a crisis of access to digital devices for adolescent girls in India. It said family attitudes and biases restrict the time given to girls to access a digital device.
The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha strongly denied any fear of a spilt in the party(HT Photo)
The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha strongly denied any fear of a spilt in the party
india news

News updates from HT: Bihar Congress in charge has his task cut out for him

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
It took many hours for forest officials to remove the calf to a nearby elephant rehabilitation centre after firing sedation shots. (K Santosh/HT PHOTO).
It took many hours for forest officials to remove the calf to a nearby elephant rehabilitation centre after firing sedation shots.
india news

Wild elephant found dead in Kerala’s Kallar, calf’s plight moves forest staff

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • Rubber tappers of the estate first noticed the carcass of the wild elephant and trumpeting baby in the morning and alerted forest officials. They were not allowed to come near the carcass by the angry baby elephant. And it took nearly five hours for officials to remove it from the site.
“I am urgently soliciting the assistance of your Government to have access to 200,000 doses (for 100,000 citizens) of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in your country," she wrote.(Facebook/@SupportMiaMottley)
"I am urgently soliciting the assistance of your Government to have access to 200,000 doses (for 100,000 citizens) of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in your country," she wrote.
india news

Barbados PM writes to PM Modi seeking 2 lakh doses of Covishield

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Under the Vaccine Maitri commitment, India has already been shipping consignments of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India - Covishield, and Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech - to its neighbours.
A student wearing a face mask and protective gloves attends a class at Govt Sarvodaya Girls Senior Secondary School in Delhi on January 18.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
A student wearing a face mask and protective gloves attends a class at Govt Sarvodaya Girls Senior Secondary School in Delhi on January 18.
india news

Mask mandate, immunity, climate helped India lower Covid-19 cases: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The report quoted health policy expert Genevie Fernandes who said mask mandates are one of the things that may have helped bring down India's Covid-19 caseload.
PM Modi also paid floral tributes at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the National Library in the city.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
PM Modi also paid floral tributes at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the National Library in the city.
india news

PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
Ministry of Labour and Employment tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will depict the labour reforms brought in by the government.(PIB)
Ministry of Labour and Employment tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will depict the labour reforms brought in by the government.
india news

R-Day: Tableau by labour ministry to depict changes brought in by labour reforms

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST
India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26. The country's Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.
