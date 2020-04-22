‘You have done well, we will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appreciated doctors for their contribution in India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and assured them of their safety as reports about attacks on health workers have trickled in from across the country.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had said on Monday it will observe a ‘Black Day’ on April 23 if the government does not enact a central law on violence against healthcare workers.

It had said it is sounding a White Alert under which all doctors and hospitals will light a candle at 9 pm on April 22 to mark the protest against incidents of violence.

Amit Shah and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with doctors and IMA through video conferencing.

The Union home minister also appealed to them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them, saying the government is with them.

IMA had said that doctors across the country will work with black badges on April 23.

“Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil,” the association had said in a statement.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has already written a letter to Amit Shah, requesting him to implement the ‘Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property), Bill’.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association has also written to the Union home minister, expressing concern over the attacks on doctors and medical staff.

There have been several incidents of attacks on healthcare workers and the police in different parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, leading to injuries to doctors, paramedics and police personnel.