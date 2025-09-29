‘You think public is fool?’: Sanjay Raut questions BJP on SKY-Pakistan cricket board chief Mohsin Naqvi's clip

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed the BJP and the Indian cricket team for playing the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Raut said that the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi before the tournament.(X/Sanjay Raut)

Referring to the video he posted on X, Raut said that the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi before the tournament.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said, "I don't know about the BJP's fake patriots and devotees, but the actual patriots did not watch the match yesterday. You did not take the trophy from the PCB chief Naqvi, but I shared a video which shows the Indian captain shaking hands with them, having a tea and clicking pictures. Do you think the public is a fool?"

Further, he called the match between India and Pakistan an insult to the Indian Army and the people who died during the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Our question is, why are you playing with Pakistan? You should not insult the soldiers who martyred and the people who died in Pahalgam. You did not take the trophy, did not shake hands with their captain, but then why did you play the match? If you played, then stop this drama," he said.

On Monday, Raut shared the video on X and called the post-match proceedings a “nationalist drama.”

He wrote, "Just 15 days ago, at the start of the series, they were shaking hands and smiling for photos with Pakistan's minister Mohsin Naqvi. And now? Full-on nationalist drama for the cameras! If patriotism was truly in your blood, you wouldn't have even stepped on the field with Pakistan. Top to bottom -- pure theatre. Public being played (with)."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil took a jibe at Union Minister Amit Shah and questioned why the International Cricket Council's Chairman and his son Jay Shah not oust the Pakistan team.

He told ANI, "It is good, but we want to ask, has 'Operation Sindoor' ended? If the game was being played to normalise relations, it would be understandable, but how can it take place mid-operation? Is this happening for money? Amit Shah says this is organised by ICC, then why can't ICC, with his son's presidency, oust Pakistan?"

While the Indian team lifted the Asia Cup with a five-wicket win against Pakistan in a tense run-chase, the match sparked a political row with the Opposition questioning the Centre.