‘You violated order’: Supreme Court to CBI on transfer of officer in Bihar shelter home cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for ‘violating’ a court order by transferring AK Sharma, the agency joint director and supervising officer in the Bihar shelter home cases.

Sharma was transferred when M Nageswara Rao took over as interim CBI chief after Alok Verma was moved out, capping a long-drawn internal feud in the agency.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said transferring the CBI officer probing the sexual assault case amounted to a violation of its order. A bench asked the investigating agency to file an affidavit giving an explanation.

“Enough is enough. Children cannot be treated like this. You cannot let your officers treat children this way. Spare the children,” the top court told the Bihar government.

The top court asked whether the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) was informed by the government that there was an embargo on Sharma’s transfer.

The Supreme Court while transferring the Bihar shelter home cases to the CBI in November 2018 had said that no officer probing the case could be shifted without the apex court’s knowledge. “CBI officers who will probe these cases will not be transferred without leave of this court”, the court had said.

The plight of the Bihar shelter homes was exposed in a report of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). According to an FIR in the case, the TISS put 17 shelter homes in Bihar under the category of ‘Grave Concerns’.

Handing over the cases to the CBI, the bench had noted that one of the 17 — the Muzaffarpur shelter home case — has already been transferred to the CBI, and “the remaining should also be looked into by the CBI… all ‘grave concerns’ cases will be investigated only by CBI.”

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 13:49 IST