Younger adults facing more mental distress than older gen: Study

The 20s and 30s are the new 50s for mental health, a new analysis of global mental health has claimed, pointing out that there is a significant decline in the mental wellbeing of young adults (those in the 18-34 years age group), with many exhibiting high levels of distress compared to older adults (those aged 55 and above). The analysis identifies lifestyle — screen time, isolation, and exposure to neurotoxic chemicals in food — as the main reason for this deterioration. (Representational image)

The analysis identifies lifestyle — screen time, isolation, and exposure to neurotoxic chemicals in food — as the main reason for this deterioration.

The Sapien Labs report— The Mental State of the World in 2024 — presents a comprehensive analysis of global mental health trends, drawing from over 661,000 responses across 82 countries, including India.

“The overall picture is clear: in every region of the world, older adults are doing relatively well while younger generations are struggling. The only difference between countries is how far the Mind Health of their younger generations has declined. Some may simply be further along this downward trajectory than others,” said the authors.

The report underscores widening mental health disparities, revealing that younger adults have an average Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) score of 38, while older adults report a more stable mental state with an MHQ score of 101. Additionally, 41% of younger adults experience functionally significant mental health challenges, including anxiety, mood swings, and feelings of hopelessness, in stark contrast to lower distress levels among older generations, it said.

In India, young adults reported an MHQ between 30 and 40, and those 55 had an MHQ between 100 and 110. MHQ is a measure of mental wellbeing on a scale of -100 to 200, with the lower limit signifying distress and the higher one, perfect mental health.

As the Sapien Labs website clarifies MHQ is not a score of “happiness” but rather mental wellbeing.

“A key finding of the report is the generational decline in mental health, attributed to factors such as increased screen time, social isolation, and exposure to neurotoxic chemicals in food and beverages. The impact of technology, particularly smartphones and social media, is highlighted as a major contributor to declining mental health, fostering loneliness and hindering emotional resilience,” the report added.

It specifically highlighted “weaker family bonds”, “few close friendships” and rising “parental neglect” as reasons for social isolation. And it also claimed that those who consume ultra processed foods are “three times more likely” to be distressed.

The Mental State of the World in 2024 is the annual report of the Global Mind Project and provides trends and insights on the mental wellbeing of populations around the globe. The Global Mind Project is an ongoing survey of global mental wellbeing along with various lifestyle factors.

The report also flagged new symptoms or manifestations of poor mental wellbeing among younger adults including unwanted, strange, and obsessive thoughts, as a sense of detachment from reality, and challenges in social and cognitive capacities such as planning and organisation, speech and language, focus and concentration, social interaction and cooperation, and managing relationships.

The authors also said multiple studies from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and elsewhere show rising rates of anxiety and depression in young people over the past two decades.

The report calls for a shift in mental health research and funding, emphasising the need to address root causes rather than merely treating symptoms. It advocates for further exploration of environmental and societal factors affecting mental well-being and recommends developing targeted interventions for vulnerable populations.