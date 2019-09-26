Youth assaulted for saying India is a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

india

Three people were apprehended in Mangaluru for beating up a youth for saying that India was a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ at a mall in the coastal city on Wednesday. A video of the incident was shared across social media platforms.

According to the police, Manjunath was assaulted for claiming that India was a “Hindu Rashtra”. The incident occurred allegedly when he confronted a group of students for creating a ruckus at the mall.

In a video, which captured the incident, Manjunath is beaten up by the group of students when he says they must not behave inappropriately because “India is a Hindu Rashtra”.

Confirming the incident, PS Harsha, Mangaluru Police Commissioner, said three people have been apprehended of whom one was a juvenile. “A video of an incident of an altercation was found to be made viral on some social media platforms. Police has taken cognizance, a case is registered and investigation is in progress. Appeal everyone not to misinterpret facts or sensationalize the matter,” he had tweeted.

The accused have been identified as Mohiyuddin Safwan and Abdul Rahim Saad. Harsha said the youths had been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt with weapons, 326, 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation).

