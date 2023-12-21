Youth Cong activists, police clash in Kerala

Congress protests against the alleged attacks on its workers by the police and security officials of the chief minister resulted in violence in many parts of Kerala, particularly in capital Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. Many of the demonstrations in Kerala turned violent as activists of the Youth Congress clashed with the police in riot gear, braved water cannons and climbed atop barricades to raise slogans. (PTI)

The party took out marches to several police stations across the state and the Secretariat, demonstrating against the use of “excessive force” by the law-and-order machinery on its workers in the guise of giving security to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the cabinet who are travelling in a bus as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach.

Many of these demonstrations turned violent as activists of the Youth Congress clashed with the police in riot gear, braved water cannons and climbed atop barricades to raise slogans. The clashes resulted in minor injuries on both sides, including state Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil.

In Thiruvananthapuram, amid the clashes, a police official allegedly tore part of a woman activist’s clothes which enraged the party workers and leaders. In another area of the city, the windshield of a pink police vehicle driven by women officers was allegedly damaged by party workers. This led to an hours-long standoff between the police and party workers outside the district Congress office.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, who led the march to the Secretariat, said, “The police unnecessarily attacked the women activists which worsened the situation. Action should be taken against the male sub-inspector who tore the clothes of the woman activist. The police will fall short in trying to suppress the agitation of the Youth Congress. The chief minister should not think that he can govern peacefully by letting the police run wild.”

He alleged that the police are displaying double standards while dealing with agitations taken out by the SFI, the student unit of CPI(M), compared to that of the Youth Congress.

However, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan hit back, saying that the Congress under Satheesan was trying to incite riots in the state. “Their activists were damaging police property and unleashing attacks on police officials. This is totally undemocratic,” he said.