Youth Congress flags privacy issues in online challans; protests outside Gadkari’s residence

Youth Congress activists undertook a novel protest on Wednesday by leaving a few motorcycles outside the residence of transport minister Nitin Gadkari to voice their dissent over the “unrealistic and unimaginable” fines being imposed for violations of traffic rules under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Led by Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, the activists also alleged “breach of privacy” in the online notices posted by the Delhi traffic police department, claiming that personal details of individuals available in public domain could be easily accessed and “misused” by anti-national elements.

“It is shocking that Delhi traffic police on their website has come up with a system by which any person can have access to all the details related to owner of a vehicle at the touch of a button by just entering the vehicle registration number. This is not only an attack on privacy of individuals but also can be misused by anti nationals such as terrorists and anti-social elements and even stalkers,” Srinivas said.

He said the Delhi traffic police should have ensured that any such details would be accessed by the officials authorised to do so or by the person concerned only after getting an OTP (one time password) or any other secured system.

“We demand immediate action by the Delhi traffic police in this matter of grave concern,” added Srinivas.

The Youth Congress activists later left a few motorcycles outside Gadkari’s residence as a mark of protest against “exorbitant, unimaginable and unrealistic” traffic fines that are being levied on the common people.

“In multiple cases, two wheelers were imposed fines more than the cost of the vehicles. Heavy fines are being imposed even for minor issues and this has shocked the conscience of any sane person. This is arbitrary and opens door to rampant corruption,” Srinivas added.

The Youth Congress president said his party was not against “imposing reasonable fines” on violation of traffic rules but the “hasty implementation of the new MVA has badly hit” the common people.

“What is happening is beyond reasoning. How could the government implement such an act which directly hits the common man?” he asked.

Youth Congress spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said the Modi government by imposing “impractical” fines for traffic violations was “looting” the common people, especially the poor.

“Even the BJP-ruled Gujarat has refused to implement the new act. Gadkarji had claimed that all stakeholders had given their consent. I want to ask him had the Gujarat government not given its consent then or is there something more than what meets the eye,” he said.

