News / India News / Youth kills lover after dispute in Rajasthan's Bundi

Youth kills lover after dispute in Rajasthan's Bundi

PTI |
Jan 30, 2024 09:15 PM IST

The incident took place on Tuesday evening under the Talera police station area, they said.

Mukesh Meghwal (24), a resident of Aktasa village, informed the control room around 5 pm on Tuesday that he has killed his lover and her body is at a farmhouse in Ballop village, Sub-Inspector Harish Sharma said.

The woman later identified as Sunita Meena (24), a resident of Chitawa village of the same area, was found lying on the bed in room number 31 of Samiksha Farmhouse, he added.

Sharma said that the youth was found bleeding as had cut a vein on his arm in a fit of rage after killing his beloved.

The injured youth was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors referred him to Kota's MBS Hospital, he added.

Sharma said the youth is presently under treatment with two guards deployed for his custody and the body of the deceased has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem to be conducted on Wednesday morning.

The sub-inspector said that the woman was suspected to be suffocated to death after the scuffle as there was no mark of injury or scratch on her body.

The actual reason of the death will, however, be clear after the post-mortem report comes, he added.

The sub-inspector further said the background and matrimonial status of the injured youth and the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

The owner of the farmhouse, where the incident took place, is yet to be contacted, he added.

