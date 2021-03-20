IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Youth leaders from south Kashmir join People’s Conference
Srinagar: People's Conference (PC) leader Sajjad Gani Lone addresses a press conference, in Srinagar, on Friday, November 23, 2018. Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Imran Ansari has joined PC.( PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI11_23_2018_000092A) (PTI)
Srinagar: People's Conference (PC) leader Sajjad Gani Lone addresses a press conference, in Srinagar, on Friday, November 23, 2018. Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Imran Ansari has joined PC.( PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI11_23_2018_000092A) (PTI)
india news

Youth leaders from south Kashmir join People’s Conference

Arif Amin, a prominent youth leader from Pulwama said that they have always been looking for an opportunity to work for the vision of the People’s Conference and its leader Sajad Gani Lone.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:15 PM IST

Several youth leaders from south Kashmir including a close associate of jailed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra joined the People’s Conference (PC) on Saturday, said PC spokesman Adnan Ashraf.

After Arif Amin, Faizan Ellahi, Amaan Zargar and Riyaz Wani joined the party at his Srinagar residence, PC president Sajjad Lone said the youth bolster the belief that change will dawn one day and that the youth will script that change.

“While the youthfulness inspires all of us, I feel sad that our youth have been saddled with disempowerment. The youth of today is taking over a legacy which is mired in political disempowerment. We are handing over a very depleted and disempowered J&K and I feel sad that unlike youths in other states enjoying their youthfulness, the youth in J&K have to get together to empower their people and get back their basic rights which have been snatched away”, Lone said.

People’s Conference is part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a front of some mainstream political parties chiefly active in the Kashmir valley. The group has resolved to a political fight to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and special status enshrined in Article 370, which was abrogated by the Parliament in August 2019. Centre says Article 370 was discriminatory and coming in the way of Jammu and Kashmir’s development.

Arif Amin, a prominent youth leader from Pulwama said that they have always been looking for an opportunity to work for the vision of the People’s Conference and its leader Sajad Gani Lone.

“We assure that we will work hard to reach out to the people and strengthen the party at the grassroots level and ensure that the ideological and developmental discourse of the party is spread across the youth,” said Amin.

Amin is a close associate of the PDP youth president, Waheed-ur- Rehman Parra, who played a key role in drawing youth towards the PDP. Parra is currently in jail after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him earlier this year. Though he was bailed by a special NIA court, police detained him in another case.

PC leaders said in coming days, more prominent leaders from Kashmir will join the People’s Conference. Few days ago, former PDP patron and former MP Muzaffar Baig joined the PC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The first pilot project could be rolled out in the next "two to three months", the CEC said.
The first pilot project could be rolled out in the next "two to three months", the CEC said.
india news

CEC hopeful concept of remote voting will see the light of day by next LS polls

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Addressing an event here, he said, the EC had early this year started a research project for enabling remote voting, in consultation with IIT Madras and eminent technologists from IITs and other leading institutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Srinagar: People's Conference (PC) leader Sajjad Gani Lone addresses a press conference, in Srinagar, on Friday, November 23, 2018. Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Imran Ansari has joined PC.( PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI11_23_2018_000092A) (PTI)
Srinagar: People's Conference (PC) leader Sajjad Gani Lone addresses a press conference, in Srinagar, on Friday, November 23, 2018. Former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Imran Ansari has joined PC.( PTI Photo/S Irfan)(PTI11_23_2018_000092A) (PTI)
india news

Youth leaders from south Kashmir join People’s Conference

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Arif Amin, a prominent youth leader from Pulwama said that they have always been looking for an opportunity to work for the vision of the People’s Conference and its leader Sajad Gani Lone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Midnapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidates, ahead of State Assembly polls, at BNR Ground, Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_20_2021_000102B) (PTI)
West Midnapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidates, ahead of State Assembly polls, at BNR Ground, Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI03_20_2021_000102B) (PTI)
india news

Mafia only industry running in Bengal: Modi

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:27 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi alleged that Mamata Banerjee has taken away the right to vote while referring to the 2018 panchayat elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI/ IMAGE POSTED BY @rajnathsingh)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (PTI/ IMAGE POSTED BY @rajnathsingh)
india news

US-India resolve to elevate defence ties as China shadow looms

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Austin flew into India on the last leg of a three-nation visit that included Japan and South Korea, and China’s coercion and aggression figured in the US defense secretary’s discussions in the earlier stops of his tour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipur, India - Jan. 19, 2017: (L to R) Dattatreya Hosabale speaks during Saffron and the Sangha session at the Jaipur Literature Fest 2017 in Jaipur, India, on Thursday, January 19, 2017. (Photo by Saumya Khandelwal/ Hindustan Times) JLF 2017 (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
Jaipur, India - Jan. 19, 2017: (L to R) Dattatreya Hosabale speaks during Saffron and the Sangha session at the Jaipur Literature Fest 2017 in Jaipur, India, on Thursday, January 19, 2017. (Photo by Saumya Khandelwal/ Hindustan Times) JLF 2017 (Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
india news

Hosabale is RSS’s new general secretary

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Hosbale, who is known for his organising and planning skills, made a mark within the organisation during his stint with RSS’s students’ wing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for the Covid-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI File Photo )
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for the Covid-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI File Photo )
india news

8 states showing rising trajectory in Covid-19 cases, says health ministry

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The ministry said India has scaled a significant peak in its battle against Covid-19 pandemic. The total vaccination coverage has surpassed 4 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmarese people fleeing the coup have taken shelter in eight districts and most of them are being handled by local NGOs. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)(AP)
Myanmarese people fleeing the coup have taken shelter in eight districts and most of them are being handled by local NGOs. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)(AP)
india news

Mizoram can't remain indifferent to sufferings of Myanmarese refugees: CM

PTI, Aizawl
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The Mizo National Front chief, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18, requested him to personally intervene in the matter to provide asylum to the political refugees on humanitarian grounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he arrives to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. (AP File Photo )
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he arrives to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. (AP File Photo )
india news

UK PM Boris Johnson likely to visit Chennai during India visit in April: Report

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The British Prime Minister had cancelled his planned India visit earlier this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. He was invited to take part in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire was so damaging that the interior of the toilet was completely charred and the floor was cracked. (ANI Photo)
The fire was so damaging that the interior of the toilet was completely charred and the floor was cracked. (ANI Photo)
india news

Shatabdi fire probe: Railways mulls severe penalty for smoking in trains

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Officials in the know said that the initial report has found that cigarette or bidi butts were thrown into the dustbin of one of the toilets which were filled with soiled tissue paper. This led to a fire in the S5 coach of the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Special.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab samples of people to for Covid-19 test at Civil Hospital Sector 45 in Chandigarh.(Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects swab samples of people to for Covid-19 test at Civil Hospital Sector 45 in Chandigarh.(Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
india news

Covid vaccine should be able to give protection for 8-10 months: AIIMS director

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:56 PM IST
The AIIMS director said the biggest reason for the surge in cases is that people feel the pandemic is over and they are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek, hours after his family reported him missing. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
On March 5, the body of Mansukh Hiren, the Scorpio owner, was recovered from Kalwa Creek, hours after his family reported him missing. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
india news

Home ministry hands over Mansukh Hiran murder probe to NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The probe has been handed over to the NIA under section 8 of the NIA Act which says that any connecting offence related to scheduled offence already under investigation can also be taken over by the central agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT Photo)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Jharkhand govt to give a month's extra pay to frontline health workers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:42 PM IST
"The state government has decided to provide one-month extra pay to all frontline medical workers for their services. Currently, the identification process of beneficiaries is underway," the minister said while responding to a question by BJP MLA Amar Bauri in the state Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin during their joint statement after meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. .Photo by Arvind Yadav/HT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin during their joint statement after meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. .Photo by Arvind Yadav/HT
india news

Rajnath says talks with US 'fruitful', Austin calls India 'important partner'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:25 PM IST
  • Lloyd Austin reiterated Singh’s words on strengthening ties, stating that his visit was primarily to convey the Biden-Harris administration’s message about the commitment to America’s allies and partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, India - Sept. 28, 2018: Vice Chancellor Ashoka University, Dr. Pratap Bhanu Mehta (L) speaks during the 11th V.M. Tarkunde Memorial Lecture "Freedom and its Discontents" in presence of former Attorney General of India (C) Soli Jehangir Sorabjee and Senior Advocate Ashok Desai, at India International Center (IIC), in New Delhi, India, on Friday, September 28, 2018. (Photo by Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times) (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - Sept. 28, 2018: Vice Chancellor Ashoka University, Dr. Pratap Bhanu Mehta (L) speaks during the 11th V.M. Tarkunde Memorial Lecture "Freedom and its Discontents" in presence of former Attorney General of India (C) Soli Jehangir Sorabjee and Senior Advocate Ashok Desai, at India International Center (IIC), in New Delhi, India, on Friday, September 28, 2018. (Photo by Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times) (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
india news

Mehta ‘was all but forced to quit under pressure’, academics say in open letter

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST
A group of academics from American, Canadian, and British universities has written an open letter saying they are distressed to learn of Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s resignation “under political pressure” from Ashoka University
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
Men walk past a mural of frontline workers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
india news

83.7% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported in these 6 states

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • On Saturday, the country witnessed the highest surge of Covid-19 cases in 111 days and the highest single-day spike this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP