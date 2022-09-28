YouTuber arrested for uploading Mamata Banerjee’s derogatory memes

A 30-year-old YouTuber was arrested from Nadia on Tuesday for allegedly uploading West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s derogatory memes, police said on Wednesday.

A police officer said that a 22-year-old man lodged a complaint on Monday saying Tuhin Mondal circulated the derogatory and abusive memes after editing Banerjee’s speeches.

“The memes were defamatory and could provoke riots. A case was filed under Sections 153 [provocation to riot], 500 [defamation], and 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] of the Indian Penal Code against the creators of YouTube channels Tiktoker Pracheta, Total Fun Bangl, Reya Priya, Life in Durgapur and The Friends Campus among others,” said the officer.

In April 2012, Ambikesh Mahapatra, a professor at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, was arrested after he forwarded an email containing a cartoon of Banerjee. This year, Kolkata Police arrested another YouTuber Roddur Roy for abusing Banerjee on Facebook.