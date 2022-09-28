Home / India News / YouTuber arrested for uploading Mamata Banerjee’s derogatory memes

YouTuber arrested for uploading Mamata Banerjee’s derogatory memes

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:50 PM IST

A police officer said that a 22-year-old man lodged a complaint on Monday saying Tuhin Mondal circulated the derogatory and abusive memes after editing Banerjee’s speeches

The memes were made after editing Banerjee’s speeches. (Getty Images)
The memes were made after editing Banerjee’s speeches. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent

A 30-year-old YouTuber was arrested from Nadia on Tuesday for allegedly uploading West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s derogatory memes, police said on Wednesday.

A police officer said that a 22-year-old man lodged a complaint on Monday saying Tuhin Mondal circulated the derogatory and abusive memes after editing Banerjee’s speeches.

“The memes were defamatory and could provoke riots. A case was filed under Sections 153 [provocation to riot], 500 [defamation], and 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] of the Indian Penal Code against the creators of YouTube channels Tiktoker Pracheta, Total Fun Bangl, Reya Priya, Life in Durgapur and The Friends Campus among others,” said the officer.

In April 2012, Ambikesh Mahapatra, a professor at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, was arrested after he forwarded an email containing a cartoon of Banerjee. This year, Kolkata Police arrested another YouTuber Roddur Roy for abusing Banerjee on Facebook.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out