Jul 27, 2025
YouTuber arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad over ‘abusive’ content, granted bail

PTI |
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 03:04 pm IST

Aamir from Moradabad drew backlash for a video where he dressed as a sadhu and used vulgar language; locals called the content obscene and offensive.

Police here held a local YouTuber for uploading a video that allegedly mocked Hindu saints and sages with abusive language, an officer said on Sunday.

He was arrested Saturday for "spreading objectionable content and hurting religious sentiments." (Pic used for representation) (iStockphoto)
Mohammad Amir was later released on bail after he appeared in a court.

According to police, Aamir, a resident of Pakbada town in Moradabad, often uploads content that has been deemed "obscene and offensive" by various groups.

"In his latest upload, he dressed as a sadhu and used objectionable and vulgar language, leading to significant criticism from the local populace," Superintendent of Police (City) Ran Vijay Singh said.

He was arrested Saturday for "spreading objectionable content and hurting religious sentiments," he said.

Follow Us On