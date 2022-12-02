YS Sharmila Reddy challenges TRS govt after arrest, says ‘there is no democracy’

YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila Reddy on Thursday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government after meeting governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the attack TRS workers allegedly carried out during her foot march. Alleging that the KCR government “destroyed vehicles and beat up people”, Sharmila said that “there is no democracy”.

“I met the governor to brief her regarding my padayatra and how KCR's party created havoc and tried to stop padayatra. KCR govt destroyed our vehicles, beat up people, and then they arrested me saying there was a law and order problem,” YS Sharmila Reddy told news agency ANI.

She added, “There is no democracy. I am not allowed to hold padayatra even after receiving fresh permission from the court. TRS leaders threatened me knowing that I will go on padayatra tomorrow again. The governor has given a positive response and said she will do her best.”

Reddy challenged the Telangana police department and the TRS to “provide at least one proof against the allegations they have put against her”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharmila - who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy - was detained by the Hyderabad Police when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to protest against the attack on her convoy and caravan by the ruling TRS workers in Warangal.

Sharmila was detained from Somajiguda and brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

According to some TV visuals, the YSR Telangana party chief was driving a vehicle during a march - the window panes of which were damaged. The police stopped her vehicle, however, she refused to come out. Upon this, the police brought a crane and towed away the vehicle as she sat inside.

Hours after her detention, she was released on conditional bail on personal bond by the 14 Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally.

