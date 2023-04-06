Home / India News / YSRCP to launch public outreach campaign

YSRCP to launch public outreach campaign

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Apr 06, 2023 12:40 AM IST

YSR Congress Party has announced a massive public outreach campaign aimed at explaining people about the work YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government has done in last four years.

With just around one year left for the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, ruling YSR Congress Party has embarked on a massive public outreach programme, aimed at explaining to the people about what the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has done in the last four years.

YSRC to kickstart public outreach campaign from April 7. (ANI)
YSRC to kickstart public outreach campaign from April 7. (ANI)

Disclosing this to reporters, YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the programme called “Jagananne Maa Bhavishyatthu” (Only Jagan is our future) would kick start on April 7 and continue for two weeks.

“This is the biggest-ever campaign launched by any other political party in the country, Over seven lakh grassroots workers of the YSRCP would reach out to all 1.6 crore households in a span of two weeks that will conclude on April 20,” Reddy said.

He said the campaign would highlight the slogan: “Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan” (Jagan, you are our faith). “There were multiple group discussions with the public at the grassroots across 12,000 secretariats and the slogan emerged out of these discussions unanimously. This reflects ground reality that people across the state trust Jagan for their future,” he said.

Reddy said the grassroots soldiers who would be active in the campaign had been directly in contact with the party’s central office, regional coordinators as well as MLAs for the last 3-4 months and had undergone training block-wise in a mission mode on establishing a public connect.

During the programme, the party would tend to highlight the achievements of the present government vis-à-vis the previous Telugu Desam Party government. “The entire party cadre, which has been doubled in the last few months is set to go door-to-door to ask the people directly how Jagan has fared and further take his message to the last mile,” the government advisor said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Topics
government assembly elections andhra pradesh telugu desam party slogan + 3 more
government assembly elections andhra pradesh telugu desam party slogan + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out