YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody

Guntur , YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court in this district on Monday, a police official said.

Rambabu was arrested on Saturday in Guntur district in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, police said.

High drama unfolded on roads in Guntur and at Rambabu's residence for several hours on Saturday afternoon and late into the night, with dozens of TDP leaders and cadres seen ransacking the opposition leader's house and vehicles, according to footage aired on vernacular news channels.

Police said Rambabu was taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail late on Sunday night and formally handed over to jail authorities in the early hours thereafter.

"Rambabu was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court and was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail at around 12.30 am on Monday," police told PTI.

According to police, the cases relate to incidents reported on Saturday at Chillies Centre in Gorantla, where Rambabu allegedly obstructed police personnel on traffic duty and was involved in a confrontation linked to the removal of a TDP banner near the NTR statue.

A separate case was registered based on a complaint by a local TDP leader, accusing Rambabu of "issuing threats, using abusive language and making derogatory remarks" against the Chief Minister during a press conference and later at the site, police said.

The official stated that Rambabu was produced before a magistrate following his arrest and was remanded to judicial custody under tight security arrangements.

Police said Rambabu was booked under Sections 126 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

Another case was registered under Sections 126, 196, 352, 351, and 292, read with Section 3 of the BNS, in connection with the alleged threats, abusive language, and derogatory remarks.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP alleged that Rambabu was being "politically targeted" and claimed there was" a serious threat" to his life following the incidents. Leaders of the ruling coalition, however, defended the police action, citing law and order concerns.

