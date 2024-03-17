YSRCP releases list of names for assembly, LS elections in Andhra

Hours before the announcement of the schedule for the assembly and general elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress party president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced the list of candidates for all 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. HT Image

Jagan released the list after paying floral tributes to his father and former chief minister late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at his ‘samadhi’ at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district in the afternoon.

Dalit MP from Bapatla Nandigam Suresh read out the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections while Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao disclosed the names of candidates for the assembly polls.

The prominent names contesting the Lok Sabha elections include party general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy from Nellore, former MP Botsa Jhansi Laxmi from Visakhapatnam, Y S Avinash Reddy from Kadapa, P V Mithun Reddy from Rajampet, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) from Vijayawada and P Anil Kumar Yadav from Narsaraopet.

Among the candidates for 175 assembly constituencies, the YSRCP president dropped as many as 32 sitting MLAs, while reshuffling many of them, shifting some of them to Lok Sabha constituencies and others to adjacent assembly seats.

In 2019 elections, the YSRCP won 151 out of 175 assembly seats and 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, with a vote share of 49.6%.

Giving an analysis of the candidates and their profiles, a statement from YSRCP said that out of total 200 candidates for state assembly and Lok Sabha seats, as many as 50 candidates are first time contestants.

Among the total number of seats, 84 assembly seats and 16 MP seats have been given to OBC, SC, ST and minority categories. Among the MLA candidates, there are 29 SCs, seven STs, 48 OBCs, seven minorities and 91 OCs. In all, 19 women were given tickets in all these categories.

Among the contestants for 25 Lok Sabha seats, there are four SCs, one ST, 11 OBCs and nine OCs. In all, five women were given the tickets.

The selected candidates include 17 doctors, 15 lawyers, 34 engineers, five teachers, two retired civil servants, one retired defence employee and a journalist.