YSRCP, TDP face rumblings as many resign over ticket denial

As the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh began the process of candidates’ selection for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state, aspiring candidates are quitting their respective parties after being denied tickets. YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu have begun the process of candidates’ selection for the crucial Lok Sabha and assembly polls. (ANI)

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday announced his decision to quit the YSRCP, only 10 days after joining the Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party. “This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time,” Rayudu posted on X, formerly known as twitter.

The former middle-order batsman was inducted into the YSRCP by party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 28 last year.

A YSRCP leader familiar with the matter said Rayudu was promised the party ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Guntur seat. “However, he was upset when there were reports that Jagan had asked sitting Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu to contest from Guntur this time. So, he decided to quit the party,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.

Rayudu has joined a growing list of leaders from both the YSRCP and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to quit their respective parties ahead of the crucial polls.

On Saturday, TDP leader and Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani also announced his resignation both from Parliament and the primary membership of the party.

“It is not appropriate for me to continue in the TDP, even after party president N Chandrababu Naidu felt the party doesn’t need my services. Very soon, I shall go to New Delhi and submit my resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker and after getting it approved, I shall resign from the party membership,” Srinivas, who represents Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, said in a post on Facebook.

On Friday, he had told reporters that the TDP president had sent a message to him through the party leaders of NTR district that he was not being given the party ticket for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, as the party decided to field another suitable candidate from the constituency.

Nani, however, said he would contest the Lok Sabha elections and score a hat-trick victory. “It is certain that I will go to Delhi. If I miss one flight, there is always another flight. If I don’t get a seat in any flight, I will have to hire a chartered flight,” he said, indicating that he was ready to contest even as an independent.

The YSRCP leader quoted above said Krishna Devarayalu is also not interested in contesting from Guntur and if he is forced to shift to Guntur, he would quit the party.

On Friday, senior YSRCP lawmaker Kapu Ramachandra Reddy representing Rayadurgam assembly constituency in Anantapur district, resigned from the party in protest against the party’s decision to deny him ticket.

Reddy, who came to Tadepalli on Friday morning to meet Jagan, told reporters that he could not get the audience from the chief minister till evening. “Finally, I was told that I won’t be given the ticket this time, as internal surveys indicated that I will lose the elections,” he said.

Describing the development as humiliating, the MLA alleged that Jagan had ditched him and ruined his career. He announced that he would contest from Rayadurgam either as an independent or on behalf of any other party that gives him an opportunity.

The party leader quoted above said another Lok Sabha member from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy is also contemplating quitting the party, as he was hinted at being denied ticket this time.

A few other MLAs like Jyothula Chanti Babu, Parvatha Sripurna Chandra Prasad and Kondeti Chitti Babu, who were denied tickets by the party leadership, are also considering quitting the party.