Yumnam Khemchand Singh sworn in as Manipur CM after 12 months of President rule in state

Imphal: Former Manipur speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister of the strife-torn state, becoming the first person to helm the northeastern state since President’s Rule was clamped in 2025 after two years of ethnic violence. Talking to reporters soon after taking oath, CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh said Manipur comprises 36 communities and that the state was taken care of for long by these communities. (ANI)

Along with Singh, two deputy chief ministers from the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities also took oath in a low-key ceremony at the Lok Bhavan in Imphal. Hours before the event, President’s Rule was withdrawn after almost 12 months from the state where nearly 260 people have died and another 60,000 displaced in ethnic clashes since 2023.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 62-year-old two-timelegislator who hails from the dominant Meitei community and is also a Taekwondo enthusiast.

“This is a very happy and important day for us... There is an atmosphere of great joy at the party. We have a lot of work to do. We need to bring peace to Manipur and work for development and peace in every corner of the state,” he added.

“The democratic process, where the people of Manipur voted for the government they wanted, was temporarily halted due to problems in our state, considering the law and order situation. But now we are very happy that our government is back.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the developments.

“Congratulations to Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh Ji on taking oath as the chief minister of Manipur. I would like to congratulate Smt. Nemcha Kipgen Ji and Shri Losii Dikho Ji on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state and Shri Konthoujam Govindas Singh Ji as well as Shri Khuraijam Loken Singh Ji on being sworn in as Ministers in the Manipur government. I’m confident they will work diligently towards furthering development and prosperity for my sisters and brothers of Manipur,” he posted on X.

The ceremony was attended by lawmakers from across the Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities. The government enjoys the support of 51 legislators – including six from National People’s Party, five fromNaga People’s Front , one from Janata Dal-United, and two Independents.

The Naga lawmaker from Naga People’s Front (NPF), Losi Dikho, took oath as deputy chief minister. “We hope to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state. Our first task is to reach out to them. Inclusiveness is the new mantra of the government,” he said.

Asked whether action will be taken against armed groups that issued threats to Kuki legislators participating in government formation, Dikho replied, “Why not.”

Kuki-Zo lawmaker, Nemcha Kipgen, also took oath as deputy chief minister through video conferencing from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi.

BJP legislator K Govindas and National Peoples Party (NPP) legislator K Loken, both Meiteis, also took oath as cabinet ministers.

The ceremony was attended by senior politicians, including former chief ministers N Biren, Singh, O Ibobi Singh and RK Radhabinod, high-ranking police officers, and bureaucrats.

The first cabinet meeting of the newly formed Manipur government was held under Singh’s leadership at the chief minister’s bungalow on Wednesday night, officials said. The meeting was held about an hour after Singh was sworn in as CM, they said.

Chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel attended the meeting along with deputy chief minister L Dikho and newly sworn-in ministers Govindas and Loken. “The first cabinet meeting of the Government of Manipur under the new leadership was held today at the chief minister’s bungalow” an official statement said.

“The meeting also marked the beginning of collective decision-making and governance for the newly constituted state cabinet” it said.

Singh, the lawmaker from Singjamie seat, was appointed as the legislative party leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Singh was earlier minister of municipal administration, housing development and panchayati raj in the Biren Singh government.

A few hours before the ceremony, President’s Rule was lifted, a communique by the Union home ministry stated.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the constitution, I Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation of the State of Manipur with effect from 4th day of February 2026,” the notification read.

Earlier in the day, Singh led a delegation to the Lok Bhavan to stake claim to form the next government.

The swearing-in of Singh and the lifting of President’s Rule restores a popularly elected democratic government to the state that has reeled under violence since May 2023, when ethnic clashes first broke out between the dominant Meitei and tribal Kuki communities. Since then, almost every community has been engulfed by the spiralling violence that led to a complete breakdown of law and order, the creation of ethnic enclaves and a virtual bifurcation of the state.

Manipur was under President’s Rule from February 13, 2025. The assembly was not dissolved but was placed under suspended animation, which allows the party with majority strength in the house to try to form a government at a later stage.

A week before President’s Rule was imposed, Biren Singh had resigned against the backdrop of mounting internal discord and the threat of a no-confidence motion, with reports suggesting that up to 10 BJP legislators were prepared to cross party lines. In the days after ethnic clashes broke out, 10 Kuki-Zo lawmakers of the BJP already severed ties with Singh, and demanded his resignation.

But there has been no fresh incident of violence since January 5 even as tens of thousands of people continue to eke out a living in relief camps and are too scared to return home.

BJP Manipur spokesperson Laimayum Bashanta Sharma said the formation of a new government will set the ball rolling for normalcy in the state. “The formation of a new government will pave the way for peace, normalcy and development in the state once more. He [the CM] is very much in touch with leaders of different communities,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

