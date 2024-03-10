Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among Trinamool's Lok Sabha poll candidates. Full list
Mar 10, 2024 03:13 PM IST
The state sends 42 members to the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the highest after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48).
Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced all 42 candidates from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Springing a major surprise, the state's ruling party named ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, and has fielded him from Berhampore, a seat held since 1999 by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress' Bengal unit chief, who, in all likelihood, will again contest from the constituency.
Also Read: TMC fields Yusuf Pathan from Mamata Banerjee-critic Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's seat
Take a look at TMC candidates from West Bengal for the general elections. With 42 members, the state has the third-highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48).
|Constituency
|Candidate
|1.
|Diamond Harbour
|Abhishek Banerjee
|2.
|Krishnanagar
|Mahua Moitra
|3.
|Berhampore
|Yusuf Pathan
|4.
|Dum Dum
|Saugata Roy
|5.
|Cooch Behar
|Jagdish Chandra Basunia
|6.
|Alipurduar
|Prakash Chik Baraik
|7.
|Jalpaiguri
|Nirmal Chandra Rai
|8.
|Darjeeling
|Gopal Lama
|9.
|Raiganj
|Krishna Kalyani
|10.
|Balurghat
|Biplab Mitra
|11.
|Malda North
|Prasun Banerjee
|12.
|Malda South
|Shanawaz Ali Rehman
|13.
|Jangipur
|Khalilur Rehman
|14.
|Ranaghat
|Mukut Mani Adhikari
|15.
|Bangaon
|Biswajit Das
|16.
|Barrackpore
|Partha Bhowmick
|17.
|Barasat
|Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
|18.
|Basirhat
|Haji Nurul Islam
|19.
|Joynagar
|Pratima Mondal
|20.
|Mathurapur
|Bapi Haldar
|21.
|Jadavpur
|Sayoni Ghosh
|22.
|Kolkata South
|Mala Roy
|23.
|Kolkata North
|Sudip Bandopadhyay
|24.
|Howrah
|Prasun Banerjee
|25.
|Uluberia
|Sajda Ahmed
|26.
|Srirampur
|Kalyan Banerjee
|27.
|Hooghly
|Rachana Banerjee
|28.
|Arambagh
|Mitali Bagh
|29.
|Tamluk
|Debangshu Bhattacharya
|30.
|Kanthi
|Uttam Barik
|31.
|Ghatal
|Dipak Adhikari
|32.
|Jhargram
|Kalipada Soren
|33.
|Midnapore
|June Maliah
|34.
|Purulia
|Shantiram Mahato
|35.
|Bankura
|Arup Chakraborty
|36.
|Bishnupur
|Sujata Mondal Khan
|37.
|Burdwan
|Dr Sharmila Sarkar
|38.
|Burdwan-Durgapur
|Kirti Azad
|39.
|Asansol
|Shatrughan Sinha
|40.
|Bolur
|Asit Mal
|41.
|Birbhum
|Shatabdi Roy
|42.
|Murshidabad
|Abu Taher Khan
