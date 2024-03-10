Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among Trinamool's Lok Sabha poll candidates. Full list

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced all 42 candidates from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Springing a major surprise, the state's ruling party named ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, and has fielded him from Berhampore, a seat held since 1999 by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress' Bengal unit chief, who, in all likelihood, will again contest from the constituency. **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA @AITCofficial** Kolkata: TMC candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Mahua Moitra and Yusuf Pathan during a rally, in Kolkata, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Take a look at TMC candidates from West Bengal for the general elections. With 42 members, the state has the third-highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.