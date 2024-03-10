 Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among Trinamool's LS poll candidates. Full list | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among Trinamool's Lok Sabha poll candidates. Full list

Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra among Trinamool's Lok Sabha poll candidates. Full list

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 10, 2024 03:13 PM IST

The state sends 42 members to the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the highest after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48).

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced all 42 candidates from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Springing a major surprise, the state's ruling party named ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, and has fielded him from Berhampore, a seat held since 1999 by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress' Bengal unit chief, who, in all likelihood, will again contest from the constituency.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA @AITCofficial** Kolkata: TMC candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Mahua Moitra and Yusuf Pathan during a rally, in Kolkata, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Take a look at TMC candidates from West Bengal for the general elections. With 42 members, the state has the third-highest representation in the 543-member Lok Sabha, after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48).

 ConstituencyCandidate
1.Diamond HarbourAbhishek Banerjee
2.KrishnanagarMahua Moitra
3.BerhamporeYusuf Pathan 
4.Dum DumSaugata Roy
5.Cooch BeharJagdish Chandra Basunia
6.Alipurduar Prakash Chik Baraik
7.JalpaiguriNirmal Chandra Rai
8.DarjeelingGopal Lama
9.RaiganjKrishna Kalyani
10.BalurghatBiplab Mitra
11.Malda NorthPrasun Banerjee 
12.Malda SouthShanawaz Ali Rehman
13.JangipurKhalilur Rehman
14.RanaghatMukut Mani Adhikari
15.BangaonBiswajit Das
16.BarrackporePartha Bhowmick
17.BarasatKakoli Ghosh Dastidar
18.BasirhatHaji Nurul Islam
19.JoynagarPratima Mondal
20.MathurapurBapi Haldar
21.JadavpurSayoni Ghosh
22.Kolkata SouthMala Roy
23.Kolkata NorthSudip Bandopadhyay
24.HowrahPrasun Banerjee
25.UluberiaSajda Ahmed
26.SrirampurKalyan Banerjee
27.HooghlyRachana Banerjee
28.ArambaghMitali Bagh
29.TamlukDebangshu Bhattacharya
30.KanthiUttam Barik
31.GhatalDipak Adhikari
32.JhargramKalipada Soren
33.MidnaporeJune Maliah
34.PuruliaShantiram Mahato
35.BankuraArup Chakraborty
36.BishnupurSujata Mondal Khan
37.BurdwanDr Sharmila Sarkar
38.Burdwan-DurgapurKirti Azad
39.AsansolShatrughan Sinha
40.BolurAsit Mal
41.BirbhumShatabdi Roy
42.MurshidabadAbu Taher Khan
