Z+ removed, Y sent back, RJD's own security for Lalu Yadav and family amid bungalow row: ‘Govt wants our leaders dead’

After the BJP-led Bihar government withdrew the Z-plus security cover of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and they refused to take the Y category cover granted to them, workers of their party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have stepped in as the family's new guards. Several party members were seen standing outside the leaders' Patna residence carrying sticks after the official security detail was sent back in protest over the downgrading from Z+ to Y.

After the Bihar government withdrew the Z-plus security cover of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), workers stepped in as the family's new guards.(HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The couple's son, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, also refused to accept his Y-category cover.

The development comes amid a separate row over the 10, Circular Road bungalow, which the Bihar government has asked Rabri Devi to vacate after allotting it to minister Nand Kishore Ram.

Lalu and Rabri return revised security detail

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The veteran RJD leaders had this week been assigned a revised security detail comprising Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) personnel after the state government reviewed the protection provided to VIPs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The veteran RJD leaders had this week been assigned a revised security detail comprising Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) personnel after the state government reviewed the protection provided to VIPs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, the staff deployed outside their 10, Circular Road residence in Patna was turned away, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the staff deployed outside their 10, Circular Road residence in Patna was turned away, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Repeated reminders, resolute Rabri: Why a high-profile address in Patna is at centre of BJP-RJD tiff RJD workers guard Lalu and Rabri {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Repeated reminders, resolute Rabri: Why a high-profile address in Patna is at centre of BJP-RJD tiff RJD workers guard Lalu and Rabri {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the new security detail was refused, several RJD workers were seen standing guard outside the residence with sticks, according to reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the new security detail was refused, several RJD workers were seen standing guard outside the residence with sticks, according to reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Party spokesperson Shakti Yadav also sat outside the bungalow, claiming that the party's top leaders had "returned" the security cover provided by the BJP-JDU's NDA government, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Party spokesperson Shakti Yadav also sat outside the bungalow, claiming that the party's top leaders had "returned" the security cover provided by the BJP-JDU's NDA government, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yadav, a former MLA, alleged that the RJD's first family was upset over "repeated insults by the government" and said party workers would take care of their security needs on their own.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav: RJD doyen's legacy still looms large in Bihar politics, became key campaign issue in 2025 election

RJD vs Govt on security removal

The high drama unfolded two days after the state home department announced the downgrading of security cover for Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and other family members, including Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD stated that the arrogance of autocrats ensured the misery of common people and led to the decline of democratic values.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The arrogance of the autocrat ensures the misery of the common people and the decline of democratic values!The Indian Constitution has accorded equal importance to the opposition as to the ruling party! And it is this very thing that rankles dictators!,” RJD posted on its X handle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The government wants our leaders to be killed. But we will try to ensure their security on our own. Our leaders are being insulted again and again, be it in the name of security or accommodation," Shakti Yadav fumed.

Meanwhile, NDA leaders criticised the RJD for creating unnecessary controversy and said the government's decision should be respected.

“There is a security committee formed across the state which makes the decisions. And Rabri Devi and Lalu ji are both receiving the security entitled to them as former chief ministers. What's the problem?” said Sanjay Saraogi, state BJP president and former minister.

JD(U) national spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said security categories are decided according to threat perception. "Rabri ji is no exception. She should respect the state government's decision," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON