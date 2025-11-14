Lalu Prasad Yadav: RJD doyen's legacy still looms large in Bihar politics, became key campaign issue in 2025 election

Few political figures in India command the kind of emotional connect and controversy that Lalu Prasad Yadav does. As Bihar watches the results of 2025 assembly election, the veteran leader, once the most dominant force in the state’s politics, remains a towering presence despite no longer being in the electoral fray. Born in 1948 in Phulwaria village of Gopalganj district, Lalu Prasad Yadav rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most formidable mass leaders.(ANI File Photo)

His party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), now led by his son Tejashwi Yadav, continues to draw strength from the political ideology and social justice movement that Lalu pioneered.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's political career

Born in 1948 in Phulwaria village of Gopalganj district, Lalu Prasad Yadav rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most formidable mass leaders. Like his contemporary Nitish Kumar, he emerged from the Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) Movement of the 1970s, a political uprising that shaped the careers of several North Indian leaders.

Lalu Tadav first entered Parliament in 1977, becoming one of the youngest MPs after the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi that also proved her undoing in that election. His political ascent continued when he became Bihar’s chief minister in 1990, riding on the wave of Mandal politics, which empowered backward castes and redefined the state’s social and political order.

As CM, Lalu was both celebrated and criticised. His sharp wit, rustic charm, and effortless mass connect made him a folk hero, while his critics accused him of presiding over corruption and lawlessness.

Still, for millions of backward caste and minority voters, he symbolised dignity and representation in a system long dominated by upper-caste elites. His iconic slogan “Bihar mein Lalu raj nahi, garibon ka raj hai” captured the spirit of his rule.

Rabri Devi's entry

Lalu’s political journey, however, took a dramatic turn with the fodder scam. In 1997, after being chargesheeted, he stepped down as CM but ensured his wife Rabri Devi took charge, maintaining his grip on power. His eventual conviction barred him from contesting elections, but he continued to influence Bihar’s politics, even from prison.

In 2015, he made a remarkable comeback by joining hands with Nitish Kumar and the Congress, forming the Mahagathbandhan, which defeated the BJP-led NDA. The alliance later collapsed, but it reaffirmed Lalu’s reputation as a master strategist.

In the 2020 assembly election, the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, emerged as the single-largest party, proving that Lalu’s political appeal still endures across generations.

Though health issues have kept him away from active politics, his presence remains central to the Mahagathbandhan’s identity.

Influence in Bihar assembly election 2025

In the 2025 Bihar election, Lalu continued to be both a symbol and a legacy, representing the voice of the marginalised and the politics of assertion. Whether admired or criticised, his imprint on Bihar’s political story is unmistakable, that of a man who reshaped the state’s power structure and redefined Indian politics in his own rustic, defiant style.