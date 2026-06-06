Z+ removed, Y sent back, RJD's own security for Lalu Yadav and family amid bungalow row: ‘Govt wants our leaders dead’

The development comes amid a separate row over the 10, Circular Road bungalow, which the Bihar government has asked Rabri Devi to vacate after allotting it to minister Nand Kishore Ram.

The couple's son, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, also refused to accept his Y-category cover.

After the BJP-led Bihar government withdrew the Z-plus security cover of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and they refused to take the Y category cover granted to them, workers of their party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have stepped in as the family's new guards. Several party members were seen standing outside the leaders' Patna residence carrying sticks after the official security detail was sent back in protest over the downgrading from Z+ to Y.

Lalu and Rabri return revised security detail The veteran RJD leaders had this week been assigned a revised security detail comprising Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) personnel after the state government reviewed the protection provided to VIPs.

However, the staff deployed outside their 10, Circular Road residence in Patna was turned away, ANI reported.

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RJD workers guard Lalu and Rabri As the new security detail was refused, several RJD workers were seen standing guard outside the residence with sticks, according to reports.

Party spokesperson Shakti Yadav also sat outside the bungalow, claiming that the party's top leaders had "returned" the security cover provided by the BJP-JDU's NDA government, PTI reported.

Yadav, a former MLA, alleged that the RJD's first family was upset over "repeated insults by the government" and said party workers would take care of their security needs on their own.

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RJD vs Govt on security removal The high drama unfolded two days after the state home department announced the downgrading of security cover for Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and other family members, including Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD stated that the arrogance of autocrats ensured the misery of common people and led to the decline of democratic values.

“The arrogance of the autocrat ensures the misery of the common people and the decline of democratic values!The Indian Constitution has accorded equal importance to the opposition as to the ruling party! And it is this very thing that rankles dictators!,” RJD posted on its X handle.