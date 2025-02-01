Zakia Jafri, widow of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, dies at 86

Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, died in Ahmedabad at 86. Zakia Jafri's husband was killed in Gujarat riots 2002.

"My mother was visiting my sister's house in Ahmedabad. She completed her daily morning routine and was chatting normally with her family members when she complained of feeling uneasy. The doctor who was called in declared her dead at around 11:30 am," her son Tanveer Jafri told PTI.

"Zakia Appa, a compassionate leader of the human rights community passed away just 30 minutes ago! Her visionary presence will be missed by d nation family friends & world! Tanveer Bhai, Nishrin, Duraiyaappa, grandkids we are with you! Rest in Power and Peace Zakia appa! #ZakiaJafri," social activist Teesta Setalvad, who was co-complainant in Jafri's protest petition in the Supreme Court, posted on X.

Jafri's husband Ehsan Jafri was among 69 persons who were killed inside Gulbarg Society, a Muslim neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, on February 28, 2002, after violence broke out in Gujarat a day after coaches of the Sabarmati Express train were burnt in Godhra, resulting in the deaths of 59 'karsevaks' returning from Ayodhya.

The incident triggered horrific rioting across the state. Zakia Jafri hit the national headlines as she waged a legal battle all the way to the Supreme Court in a bid to hold top political leaders accountable for the large conspiracy for the riots post the Godhra train burning episode

Zakia Jafri's legal battle in Gujarat Riots 2002

Zakia Jafri filed a petition seeking a probe into allegations of a larger conspiracy and questioning the clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the Gujarat riots 2002.

PM Modi was then the chief minister of Gujarat. The top court in 2022 rejected Jafri's plea calling it devoid of merit.