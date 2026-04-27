Zee5 to challenge advisory against releasing Lawrence Bishnoi docuseries

Streaming platform Zee5 on Monday told the Delhi high court that it is in the process of challenging the Union government’s advisory asking it to halt the release of the docuseries on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi before the Punjab and Haryana high court, since it is based on Punjab police inputs. The docuseries were scheduled to be released on Monday. (X)

Zee5 lawyer, Amit Sibal, told a bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav about the challenge in Bishnoi’s petition seeking to stay the release of the series.

Sibal said the Delhi high court lacked jurisdiction to hear the petition against the ban, since the substantial cause of the matter arose in Punjab.

The Delhi high court noted the submission and closed the petition, observing that the platform was unlikely to proceed with the series’ release in light of the advisory. It noted Zee5 is contemplating challenging the advisory before the competent court of jurisdiction.

“In view of the advisory, the court finds that respondent number 3 [Zee5] may not possibly be releasing the contents— Lawrence of Punjab. The petition is disposed of,” the court said.

The docuseries were scheduled to be released on Monday. According to the makers, the series traces the evolution of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility, presenting Bishnoi as a case study within the ecosystem of student politics, music, ideology, and media amplification.

Bishnoi, 33, who is lodged in a jail in Gujarat, faces multiple criminal cases. He is one of the main accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The Union government last week issued an advisory to Zee5 not to release the content, saying that the Punjab Police had informed it of a reasonable apprehension that it would be prejudicial to public order and has the potential to incite the commission of a cognisable offence.