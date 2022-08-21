Home / India News / Zomato apologises for Hrithik's ‘Mahakal thali’ ad: ‘restaurant, not temple’

Zomato apologises for Hrithik's ‘Mahakal thali’ ad: ‘restaurant, not temple’

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:23 PM IST

Zomato clarified that the advertisement in question “referenced 'thalis' at 'Mahakal Restaurant', and not the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Zomato said that the ‘Mahakal’ thali advertisement was part its pan-India campaign.(Reuters Photo)
Zomato said that the ‘Mahakal’ thali advertisement was part its pan-India campaign.(Reuters Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

India's multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato on Sunday issued a clarification over a Hrithik Roshan-starrer advertisement in which the actor was seen ordering food from ‘Mahakal’ when he felt like having a 'thali', or food platter. Zomato said in a statement that the ad “referenced 'thalis' at 'Mahakal Restaurant', and not the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple.” (Also Read | Ujjain priests want Zomato to withdraw Hrithik Roshan ad 'hurting' Mahakal prasad)

Calling for boycott of Zomato, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti tweeted, "In an ad, @iHrithik says “Thaali khane ka man tha, Mahakal se mangaa liya"...Mahakal is no servant who delivers food to those who demand it, He is a God who's worshipped. Could @zomato insult a God of another religion with the same courage?"

The Gurgaon-based company said that the ‘Mahakal’ thali advertisement was part of its pan-India campaign in which top local restaurants in each city and their top dishes based on popularity were identified.

Mahakal Restaurant is one of our high-order-volume restaurant partners in Ujjain and thali is a recommended item on its menu, it added.

“We deeply respect the sentiments of the people of Ujjain, and the ad in question is no longer running. We offer our sincerest apologies, for the intent here was never to hurt anyone's beliefs and sentiments,” the statement read.

The apology comes after Boycott Zomato started trending on Twitter after two priests of Ujjain's Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple demanded immediate withdrawal of the advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan. The priests said their prasad is distributed among devotees on a plate (thali) free of cost and is not something that can be ordered online through a food delivery app. They also approached Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh seeking action against Zomato. Speaking to reporters, Singh, who happens to be the chairman of the Mahakal temple trust, said the advertisement was "misleading" as the temple offers free meals as `prasad' and can not be ordered.

The Mahakaleshwar or Mahakal temple of Shiva in Ujjain is one of twelve `Jyotirlingas'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ujjain district zomato
ujjain district zomato
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out