Zoram People's Movement in Mizoram set to unseat Zoramthanga's MNF: 5 things to know about the alliance

The counting of votes in Mizoram is currently underway, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) crossing the halfway mark in early trends and was leading in 18 seats, besides winning 8, according to the Election Commission (EC). ZPM alliance founder Lalduhoma, who is also the party's Chief Minister face for Mizoram.

If the ZPM manages to convert the trending numbers into actual figures at the end of the counting of votes, it will be a massive setback for the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF). While the ZPM is on the front foot this election, it ended up getting just six out of the total 40 in the 2018 Mizoram election.

The 2023 Mizoram election is extremely significant to the ZPM as the political alliance is aiming to come to power this term, taking an early lead in as many as 27 out of the total 40 seats.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga was now trailing in his constituency Aizawl East 1, as his ZPM rival is zooming past him in the early trends.

