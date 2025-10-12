Zubeen death probe has taken specific direction after viscera report: Assam CM

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the report of the viscera samples of the state’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore last month under suspicious circumstances, has given a specific direction to the probe into his death. Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died while swimming in sea in Singapore on September 19. (File Photo)

Following the death of Garg while swimming in sea on September 19, the CID of Assam Police had registered a case of murder, criminal conspiracy, and death due to negligence. Viscera samples of Garg collected during a second post mortem done in Guwahati (after the first one in Singapore) were sent to central forensic sciences laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi.

On Friday, CFSL had submitted the viscera sample report to CID, who had then forwarded it to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (where the second post mortem was conducted by a team of experts) in order to prepare the complete report of the post mortem.

“Following submission of the report of viscera sample tests by CFSL, Delhi, to Assam Police on Friday, a specific direction has emerged in the investigation into Zubeen’s death,” Sarma said during a Facebook Live.

“I believe, within a few days the entire chronology of events related to the death would be submitted in court. We are a lot more confident now that the pace of investigation into the case is going in an expected direction,” he added.

The CM said that on Monday, four more Assamese NRIs of the total 11 associated with the case would come to Guwahati to record their statements before the special investigation team (SIT) of CID of Assam police. Earlier, one NRI had visited Guwahati and recorded his statement before the CID.

Garg had gone to Singapore to take part in the North East India Festival (NEIF), an annual event showcasing the region’s culture. During his stay there, he undertook a yacht party organised by a few Assamese NRIs in Singapore. It is while swimming in sea during the party that he collapsed and later was declared dead in a hospital.

“Now only six more Assamese NRIs remain to join the probe. I would urge the remaining six one more time to join the investigation that it is their legal and moral responsibility. You will have to come to Assam and help the probe. If you don’t come on their own, we will not hesitate in taking legal steps,” said Sarma.

“Once their statements are recorded, the CID would be able to give all details to the court. After getting the CFSL report on viscera samples, the process of giving justice to the Gargs will move at a fast pace. I am confident that my earlier promise to you about giving justice to Zubeen would be fulfilled,” he added.

Following Garg’s death, the CID has arrested seven persons till date. They are Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta and Garg’s cousin, Sandipan Garg, who is also an Assam Police Service (APS) officer.

The CID is also probing a case of financial irregularities allegedly committed by Mahanta. After days of questioning, the agency also arrested two of Garg’s PSOs, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora, (both not present in Singapore at the time of Garg’s death) for alleged mishandling of the singer’s money, which was in their bank accounts.