Zubeen Garg's manager, festival organiser slapped with murder charges: Report

The Assam Police have filed a murder charge against singer Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore, a senior officer told news agency PTI. CID arrested Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma (right) and Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta (left) from Delhi in connection with the singer's death, in Guwahati on Wednesday.(CID)

The two were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday.

Munna Prasad Gupta, Special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police, told reporters that interrogation of the two accused was underway after a court remanded them to 14 days in police custody.

“The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail. We have now added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR,” he said.

Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertains to the punishment for murder. It mandates that whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, along with a fine.

On Wednesday, police had said Sharma and Mahanta were booked under various sections of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

Mahanta is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is currently serving as the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission.

His elder brother, Nani Gopal Mahanta, was an education advisor to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma before being appointed Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

Meanwhile, Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg, who is in Jorhat for the 13th day rituals of 'Mangolik Karya' of the deceased singer, told reporters that she was satisfied that the duo had been brought to Assam as ''we are all waiting to know what happened to him in his last moments''.

Garima said she has full faith in the investigating team and hoped that they would soon know what exactly happened in Singapore.

The Assam government had constituted a 10-member SIT to investigate the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.

More than 60 FIRs were filed across the state against Mahanta, Sharma and several others, following which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the DGP to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.