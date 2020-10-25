e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian diaspora in Canada holds protest against Pakistan sponsored terrorism

The diaspora called this day a Black Day in humanity’s history,the protesters chanted ‘Band Kero Band Kero, Pakistan Dehshat Gardi Band Kero” (Pakistan! Stop Terrorism), “Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan,Sab hei Hindustan.”

indians-abroad Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:14 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Toronto
Indian diaspora on Saturday staged a protest outside Pakistan Consulate,Toronto,Canada to register their protest over Pakistan’s attack and invasion on October 22, 1947
Indian diaspora on Saturday staged a protest outside Pakistan Consulate,Toronto,Canada to register their protest over Pakistan’s attack and invasion on October 22, 1947(REUTERS)
         

Indian diaspora on Saturday staged a protest outside Pakistan Consulate,Toronto,Canada to register their protest over Pakistan’s attack and invasion on October 22, 1947.

The diaspora called this day a Black Day in humanity’s history. The protesters chanted ‘Band Kero Band Kero, Pakistan Dehshat Gardi Band Kero” (Pakistan! Stop Terrorism), “Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan,Sab hei Hindustan.” They urged the Pakistani government to end terrorism.

“We are gathered here to protest against the genocide committed upon the people of Kashmir in 1947 by the terrorist state of Pakistan. On October 22, Pakistan army and its tribal force organised gathered forces, led by a Pakistani major that invaded into Kashmir, a peaceful Kashmir where there was no provocation against the Pakistani state and its people,” a protestor said.

“The tribal militia committed genocide and raped women and plundered the peaceful land of Kashmir,” he added.

Another protestor said, “Today, on October 24, we are protesting in front of the Toronto consulate so that Pakistan government realises that terrorism is not alright.”

The members of the Baloch Human Rights Council Canada also participated in the protest to show their solidarity with the Indian diaspora.

The protest was arranged by Hindu Forum Canada and Indo-Canadian Kashmir Forum. The members of ‘Canadians for Human Rights Watch’, ‘Canada India Global Forum’ and NIMITTEKAM CANADA also participated in this protest.

tags
top news
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli wins toss, RCB bat against CSK
IPL 2020, Live Score: Kohli wins toss, RCB bat against CSK
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump’s anti-China message in India
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump’s anti-China message in India
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In