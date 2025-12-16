Anthony Geary husband: Who is Claudio Gama? Know about their 2019 marriage

Emmy-winning actor Anthony Geary died on December 14 at age 78 following complications from a scheduled surgical procedure in Amsterdam. He lived at his home in Amsterdam with his husband of six years, Claudio Gama. Anthony Geary, the General Hospital star, passed away at 78.(X and Instagram)

Geary is best known for his portrayal as Luke Spencer on the long-running soap opera General Hospital.

Geary’s remarkable career spanned more than four decades, earning him a record eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on General Hospital. Off-screen, Geary’s family life was less public but deeply cherished by those close to him.

Longtime partner and husband

Geary first met Gama in February 1995 and celebrated 30 years together in 2025. They were married in February 2019, about four years after same-sex marriage became legal in the Netherlands, where they lived together in Amsterdam following Geary’s retirement from daytime television in 2015.

Gama was by Geary’s side until the end. In early 2025, he marked their anniversary on social media, sharing heartfelt reflections on their decades-long journey together and moments from their life in Amsterdam with their beloved cat, Max.

Gama later confirmed that Geary’s death was sudden and came “as a shock” to friends and family.

Gama spoke to TV Insider, describing their lives as deeply connected and said, “For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.”

Anthony Geary's family and early life

Tony Dean Geary, a.k.a Anthony Geary, was born to father Russell Geary and mother Dana Anderson Geary in Coalville, Utah.

Geary grew up in a Mormon household with strong family ties. His mother hoped he would pursue teaching, but Geary followed his passion for acting. He later spoke in a statement about feeling like an “artistic loner” in the family.

He had three other sisters, Dana, DeAnn and Jana, who grew up with him in Summit County, Utah.

His rise to fame was not an even trajectory. Before getting the part of Luke Spencer on General Hospital in 1978, Geary started his acting career in the early 1970s with cameos on well-known television shows. Spencer became a member of one of television's most recognizable super-couples, Luke and Laura, because of Geary's portrayal. Their 1981 wedding episode attracted an astounding 30 million viewers.

Besides his birth family, he frequently mentioned his cast colleagues as close as family and gave a special shoutout to Genie Francis.