Freakier Friday gets streaming release date: When and where to watch Jamie Lee Curtis-Lindsay Lohan starrer?

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan's Freakier Friday is all set to premiere on streaming. The follow-up to Disney’s 2003 hit Freaky Friday brings a “multigenerational twist” to the classic body-swap comedy - this time centering on Anna (Lohan) as a mother who finds herself swapping lives with her teenage daughter. Freakier Friday streaming release date: Here's when and where to watch Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan starrer(Instagram/disneyplus)

Freakier Friday streaming release date

Freakier Friday will stream on Disney+ from November 12 onwards. The film, directed by Nisha Ganatra and co-written by Dollface creator Jordan Weiss, hit theaters earlier this year with a $42 million budget and surprised many with its strong $29 million opening weekend. Critics praised the movie’s mix of nostalgia and warmth, with Variety calling it “touching” and “a skewed Disney family fairy tale.”

Familiar faces and fresh energy. Several stars from the original movie returned for the sequel, including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. A new generation of talent joins them: The Acolyte’s Manny Jacinto, Never Have I Ever breakout Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons, and Julia Butters.

All about Freakier Friday

In this updated story, Anna, once a rebellious teen rocker, is now managing a global pop star, Ella (played by Ramakrishnan). Beneath her calm exterior, Anna’s still writing songs on the side. It is her daughter Harper’s restless energy that ultimately helps her reconnect with that creative spark.

A heartfelt update to a Disney classic, Ganatra’s direction keeps the heart of Freaky Friday intact while expanding its scope. The story dives into what happens when generations collide, with both mother and daughter learning uncomfortable but necessary truths about each other.

While some fans expected wild comedy, what they got instead was a softer, more emotional film about family connection and second chances. The release on Disney+ marks the next chapter for Freakier Friday, which has already built strong word-of-mouth buzz and reignited love for the original. With Curtis and Lohan back in sync - and the story leaning more into emotional stakes than slapstick chaos - this sequel finds its own rhythm while honoring the charm that made the first one a hit.

