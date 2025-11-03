Selling Sunset: Will there be a Season 10 on Netflix?

After another whirlwind season packed with drama, luxury listings, and high-end fashion, Selling Sunset fans are eager to know what is next. The show, centered on The Oppenheim Group, a top Los Angeles real estate firm, continues to capture attention for its mix of property deals and personal feuds. Here’s everything to know so far about creator Adam DiVello’s Selling Sunset season 10. When will Selling Sunset Season 10 come out? Potential announcement, cast, and more(Instagram/sellingsunsetshow)

Will there be a Selling Sunset season 10?

Netflix has yet to officially announce the renewal of Selling Sunset for season 10, reports People. Jason Oppenheim, president of The Oppenheim Group, said the series received a nod for season 8 in November 2023. A year later, Selling Sunset season 9 was also confirmed. If this is to be followed, fans can expect a verdict regarding Selling Sunset season 10 this November.

“For me, each season gets more and more fun,” Jason told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2023. “We’ve been running on icing for years now," he added.

Nicole Young and Mary Bonnet comment on the future of Selling Sunset

While Selling Sunset season 10 is still up in the air, cast members Nicole Young and Mary Bonnet commented on the future of the series in separate interviews.

Nicole Young told TooFab in October this year that she felt the show had “run its course”. She said, “Now, this is nothing official. We might be past the point of no return.”

She felt the show had “gotten a bit dark” over time and required “balance”. Young added, “When it seems like it's just all dark, that's kind of when I think we need to wrap it up".

However, Mary Bonnet looked forward to Selling Sunset Season 10. "I believe that there will be a Season 10.” Although she was not sure, Bonnet expected there to be “some changes” in the series.

Selling Sunset cast

Jason, Brett, Bonnet, Stause, Smith, Young, Hernan, Lazkani, Tiesi, and Gold returned for Selling Sunset season 9. Although an official cast announcement has not been made, it is very likely that Selling Sunset season 10 will retain most of its leading lineup. Sandara Vergara was the latest agent to join in season 9.

However, Nicole Young may not be brought back to Selling Sunset season 10. She had been reportedly “fired” during season 9 over a “disheartening” comment about Stause’s late parents.

"That storyline was frustrating for me, because the truth of the matter is I was never fired from the office or The Oppenheim group,” Young later told Tudum. All nine seasons of Selling Sunset are available on Netflix.

FAQs

Where can I watch all the seasons of Selling Sunset?

Who is the president of The Oppenheim Group?

Jason Oppenheim is the president of The Oppenheim Group.

When did Selling Sunset season 9 premiere?

Selling Sunset season 9 premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, October 29.