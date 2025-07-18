Selling Sunset Season 9: New drama is set to arrive with Sandra Vergara's entry on The Oppenheim Group

Netflix's Selling Sunset always turns up the heat when celebrities bring loyalty, luxury real estate, and some drama. Well, the show's fans are excited as it is set to return with its season 9 on October 29, and needless to say, the expectations around this show are at an all-time high. Sandra Vergara is entering The Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset Season 9. (Instagram/sellingsunsetshow)

Between the excitement, makers have revealed a new face who is set to join the new season, Sandra Vergara. For those unaware, she is a Colombian-born actress and TV personality who is the cousin and adoptive sister of Sandra Vergara. But make no mistake in underestimating her because she has experience working in Luxury real estate.

Now, she is taking on the fierce competition at The Oppenheim Group to sell luxury homes to wealthy buyers while simultaneously dealing with office rivalries and fashion face-offs. Sandra will join the likes of Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Fitzgerald, and more to sell off top listings in style.

Also Read: Netflix may get pricey in 2025! 4 tricks to cut costs on subscription

Sandra Vergara joins Selling Sunset season 9

Sandra, who is excited for her new role, explained in an interview with Tudum that the sharpness, high energy, and team members who give their best were the reasons why she joined The O Group. While she is ready for some big fights and top listings, she mentioned that viewers will get to see expected twists in the new season, raising curiosity. “There are some jaw-dropping moments you won’t see coming,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vergara's entry won't be easy in The O group because, unlike others, new agents aren’t welcomed with a warm heart, but she is ready to shine in the intense entertainment. Opening about why she chose to join the show, the Colombian-born actress said, “I’ve always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked. I’d seen [Selling Sunset] and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic. But being on the inside now, it’s a whole different level of excitement.”

What will Netflix's Selling Sunset Season 9 bring to the table?

According to the show's creator, Adam DiVello, the new season will pick up things from where it left off in season 9, and there will be a lot of social media chaos, fights, surprises, and a dog's funeral. Everyone will be trying their best to retain their seat at the brokerage, doing whatever it takes, and the new stories might hurt feelings. But, all in all, there will be a complete treat for the viewers.

Also Read: Netflix's Ballad of Small Player first look revealed: Release date, cast, plot and more

More about Sandra Vergara

Sandra, who was born in Colombia, has been living in Southern California for a long time now, and dealing with high-profile personalities is nothing new to her. She has had a long acting career, where she featured in popular shows like CSI, Nip/Tuck, and movies like Fright Night have made her a popular name in the entertainment industry. Plus, she was seen as a host on People, which made her a household name and taught her significant lessons on dealing with the elite.

FAQs

Will there be a season 9 of Selling Sunset?

Yes, Netflix's Selling Sunset is going to return with its ninth season on October 29, 2025.

Who bought the $75 million house on Selling Sunset?

The $75 million house featured on multiple seasons of Selling Sunset, but no one bought it on the show. Later, The Real Deal revealed that it was sold for $31 million in February 2024.

Why is Selling Sunset so scripted?

Selling Sunset is not scripted, but it's heavily edited to focus on drama and make it engaging for the viewers.

Who bought the 40 million house on Selling Sunset?

A young couple bought the $40 million house on Selling Sunset. But, they aren't famous according to Cosmopolitan.