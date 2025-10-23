Who was Dave Ball? One half of synth-pop duo Soft Cell dies at 66

Dave Ball, one-half of the famous synth-pop group Soft Cell, has died at the age of 66. His bandmate Marc Almond confirmed that Ball passed away peacefully in his sleep at his London home on October 21. The news came just a few weeks after their last performance together at England’s Rewind Festival. Dave Ball, instrumentalist of synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell, dies at 66 after long health struggle(Facebook/Dave Ball)

Dave Ball dies at 66

Marc wrote a long message on social media, saying it was “hard to even process” that Dave was gone. He wrote, “Iit is with the greatest sadness that the other half of Soft Cell, the wonderful brilliant musical genius David Ball, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday night. As many of you are aware, Dave has been ill for a long while and his health had been in slow decline over recent years.”

Dave Ball had been suffering from health problems after a back injury a few years ago, but he continued performing. He was often seen on stage in a wheelchair. Still, his passion for music never faded. He even finished recording an upcoming album with Almond called Danceteria, named after a famous 1980s New York nightclub. The album was planned for release next year per the BBC.

Also read: Diane Keaton’s cause of death revealed: Here's how Godfather actress, 79, died

Who was Dave Ball?

Born in Blackpool, England, Ball’s love for music started after he saw the German electronic band Kraftwerk on TV. He met Marc Almond in the late 1970s while studying art at Leeds Polytechnic. They shared a taste for experimental sounds and strange visuals, which later became Soft Cell’s style.

The duo rose to fame in 1981 with their cover of Gloria Jones’ song Tainted Love It became a global hit and made Soft Cell one of the first synth-based pop bands to dominate charts. Their debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, brought more hits like Say Hello, Wave Goodbye and Bedsitter.

After Soft Cell first split in the mid-1980s, Ball stayed active in electronic music. He later formed The Grid, worked with Kylie Minogue, and did various production projects. He and Almond reunited several times over the years, performing to loyal fans who never stopped loving their sound.

FAQs:

Who was Dave Ball?

He was the co-founder and keyboardist of the synth-pop duo Soft Cell, known for their 1981 hit Tainted Love.

How did Dave Ball die?

He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his London home on October 21, 2025.

What was his health condition?

He had ongoing health issues after a serious back injury, but kept recording and performing.

What is his upcoming album?

Dave Ball and Marc Almond finished an album called “Danceteria,” due next year.