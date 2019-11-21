Prafulla Chandra Ray: Icon of Science, pharma sector

inspiring-lives

His manifold achievements in the fields of scientific research, pharmaceuticals as well as entrepreneurship, earned him the sobriquet ‘Father of pharmaceuticals in India’.

Born to Harish Chandra Ray, a wealthy landlord, and Bhubanmohini Devi in Raruli-Katipara village in Bangladesh on August 2, 1861, Prafulla Chandra Ray attended a school founded by his family till he was 9. After that, the family moved to Calcutta where he and his elder brother enrolled at the Hare School. In 1874, Ray had a bout of illness that forced him to take a break from studies.

EDUCATION

With hindsight, he looked back at that tough period in life as a blessing in disguise as it enabled him to read extensively. He absorbed himself in biographies, articles on science, modern English and Bengali literature, history, geography, Greek, Latin, French and Sanskrit. He completed matriculation from Albert School in 1879 and enrolled in Vidyasagar College but since it did not offer science courses, he attended lectures in physics and chemistry at the Presidency College. Prompted by a keen interest in chemistry, he set up a laboratory at home to conduct experiments.

In 1882, he won the Gilchrist Scholarship to pursue a bachelor’s degree in science from the Edinburgh University. He received his doctorate degree in 1877. Besides science, he had also academic interests in literature, history and political science.

CAREER

Ray began working at the Presidency College in 1889. He also discovered a chemical compound that was named mercurous nitrite. He was an active member of the Brahmo Samaj. Many institutions honoured his name such as the Prafulla Chandra College in Calcutta, and the Bagerhat PC College in Bangladesh.The British conferred on him with the Companion of the Order of the Indian Empire in 1911. He was also received honorary doctorates from the Durham and Dhaka universities.

A bachelor, he dedicated himself to scientific work and for the uplift of the downtrodden. In 1901, he set up the Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd with an initial capital of ~ 700 and the company grew manifold during his lifetime. In 1916, he left his job at Presidency College and took up the post of Palit Professor at the Rajabazar Science College. He also conducted research on platinum, iridium and sulphides of organic substances. He published over a hundred papers on Chemistry, its history and practical applications, many of which were published in the Journal of Indian Chemical Society. He was also deeply interest in ancient scientific texts and read ancient Sanskrit manuscripts in this connection. The result was a two-volume work titled A History of Hindu Chemistry from the Earliest Times to the Middle of Sixteenth Century which was published in 1902.

PHILANTHROPY

Ray was instrumental in organising relief work during the severe floods in Bengal in 1923. A rationalist who campaigned for social reforms, he opposed the caste system.His autobiography was titled Life and Experience of a Bengali Chemist. He instituted the Nagarjuna Prize for chemistry and the Ashutosh Mukherjee Award for biology.When Ray passed away in Calcutta on June 16, 1944, the mourners included thousands of his students.

INTERESTING FACTS

1. Prafulla Chandra Ray’s autobiography, Life and Experiences of a Bengali Chemist, was published in two volumes in 1932 and 1935. It describes his work as a scientist and the changes in India during his time.

2. 1921 onwards, he donated his entire salary to the University of Calcutta to conduct chemical research and for the development of the chemistry department. When he retired in 1936, he was made Professor Emeritus.

3. Ray set up the Bengal Relief Committee when north Bengal was severely affected by floods in 1923. The committee collected ~ 2.5 million in cash and kind and distributed it to the flood victims.

4. Ray donated money for the welfare of Sadharan Brahmo Samaj, the Brahmo Girls’ School and the Indian Chemical Society. He also made donations to institute the Nagarjuna Prize in 1922 in recognition of the best work in chemistry. Later, he also instituted the Ashutosh Mukherjee Award in 1937 for honouring those who put in outstanding work in the fields of zoology as well as botany.

