It’s an artiste’s responsibility to calm people through music, says Tulsi Kumar

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:57 IST

Tulsi Kumar has been spending her days during the lockdown picking up a skill. While she’s making the most of this time with her two-year-old son Shivaay, she has been spending some time at her in-house recording studio. She shares, “I’m trying my hands at various recording equipment. I’ve a little studio in the house where I’ve been making music on my own since the past few days. I would rely on my sound engineer earlier but now I feel more independent than ever, technologically.”

She’s happy to have not stopped working as she adds, “Work from home is going on in full swing. I just released a reprised version of one of my songs, Phir Na Milen Kabhi. Planning its released and getting the master sorted through the phone have happened from my home. I’m working more than ever.”

The singer, however, says that she misses the high of being on a stage and being behind a microphone. “I’m missing my in-studio recordings and live gigs. A couple of my concerts got cancelled. I miss my audience and the vibe I get when they sing along with me. But my live sessions on my social media page and other portals are helping me stay connected with my fans. I’m happy to have figured out an alternative,” she says.

Talking about her connecting with her audiences through the digital space, she says that she’s happy to be reaching out to them in several parts of the world. “Music has a very calming and soothing effect not just on the artistes but also on the people listening to it. Music creates positivity and good vibrations. It has a healing power and what better than to listen to some great music while you’re sitting at home. As artistes, it’s our responsibility to provide entertainment and calm people through our music,” she signs off.