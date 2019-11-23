e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter, her reaction wins Internet. Watch

The video of the mother-daughter duo was shared by People’s Daily China on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 23, 2019 16:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the video has garnered more than 1.2 million views.
Till now, the video has garnered more than 1.2 million views. (Twitter/@PDChina)
         

The Internet is gushing over a video which captures a sweet moment between a mother-daughter duo and it’s such a clip which may end up evoking a warm fuzzy feeling in you too.

Though the video details a simple act of a mother giving out a candy to her daughter, it’s the age of the women and their reactions which add on to the feel-good factor of the clip.

The video was shared by People’s Daily China on Twitter. “The happiest child in the world! A 107-year-old mother gave her 84-year-old daughter a piece of candy that the mom took back from a wedding ceremony,” reads the post’s caption.

Watch the video which beautifully captures the essence of mother-daughter relationship:

Since being shared on November 19, the video has gathered close to 1.2 million views. It has also garnered about 3,700 likes and over 970 retweets.

“Just love this story and the look when her mother gives her the candy! May long life be with Chinese people! Many Thanks!” wrote a Twitter user. “Mothers will always be mothers,” commented another. “Nice to see together- mama and daughter! I wish them - health and happiness!” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Dad finds perfect way to ‘breastfeed’ daughter when mom is away. Watch viral video

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis, BJP’s Maharashtra CM, tells party workers ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’
Devendra Fadnavis, BJP’s Maharashtra CM, tells party workers ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister’s post
How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister’s post
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
‘Would be amazing’: Warne’s special request for Ganguly, Kohli
‘Would be amazing’: Warne’s special request for Ganguly, Kohli
Virat Kohli annihilates Sachin Tendulkar’s record to reach massive feat
Virat Kohli annihilates Sachin Tendulkar’s record to reach massive feat
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News