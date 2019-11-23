107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter, her reaction wins Internet. Watch

it-s-viral

The Internet is gushing over a video which captures a sweet moment between a mother-daughter duo and it’s such a clip which may end up evoking a warm fuzzy feeling in you too.

Though the video details a simple act of a mother giving out a candy to her daughter, it’s the age of the women and their reactions which add on to the feel-good factor of the clip.

The video was shared by People’s Daily China on Twitter. “The happiest child in the world! A 107-year-old mother gave her 84-year-old daughter a piece of candy that the mom took back from a wedding ceremony,” reads the post’s caption.

Watch the video which beautifully captures the essence of mother-daughter relationship:

The happiest child in the world! A 107-year-old mother gave her 84-year-old daughter a piece of candy that the mom took back from a wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/EaC6l1sYl8 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 19, 2019

Since being shared on November 19, the video has gathered close to 1.2 million views. It has also garnered about 3,700 likes and over 970 retweets.

“Just love this story and the look when her mother gives her the candy! May long life be with Chinese people! Many Thanks!” wrote a Twitter user. “Mothers will always be mothers,” commented another. “Nice to see together- mama and daughter! I wish them - health and happiness!” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

It's priceless love — Soumya Ranjan Mallick (@SoumyaR77818284) November 19, 2019

So touching! — wallhe3145 (@wallhe3145) November 19, 2019

They're so cute.



🌹 — Donna McRobbie (@Domash101) November 19, 2019

This short vdo clip made my day. — crystalmild (@crystalmild) November 19, 2019

What do you think of the video?

