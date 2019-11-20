Dad finds perfect way to ‘breastfeed’ daughter when mom is away. Watch viral video

it-s-viral

Parents can go great lengths to ensure the well-being of their children. Case in point this dad, who figured out a way to ‘breastfeed’ his daughter when her mother was away. Though it might sound strange, the video shows a man ‘breastfeeding’ his child and the heartwarming clip is going viral for all the right reasons.

The video, posted on Twitter, explains that the dad had to come up with a way to feed his daughter. “Her mama gone and she wouldn’t take the bottle, so I had to trick her,” says the tweet accompanying the video.

In the clip the baby can be seen drinking from a bottle, only the dad placed it inside his shirt. Take a look:

He said



"Her mama gone and she wouldn’t take the bottle, so I had to trick her" 😂😂😂



This is so funny, i'm crying 😂.



DAD of the YEAR ❤ pic.twitter.com/HVK7f8LbV6 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) November 17, 2019

This innovative way of comforting a hungry child has been highly praised by netizens.

Since being shared on November 17, the video has collected over 4.8 million views - and still counting. The tweet has also gathered some three lakh likes and more than 67,000 retweets.

People have posted all sorts of wonderful comments on video. While some have said the daughter’s confused expression is a treat to watch, some have even said the father deserves the ‘Dad of the Week’ award.

OMG! 😄Lol! VERY creative! Lol! I think the baby can feel somethings up. Look at that expression lolol!🤣🤣 They are smarter than you think, lolol! She's adorable! 😂 — candi (@Candi2012Cindii) November 18, 2019

Whatever works. Daddy is making sure that baby is OK. Respect to the Dad's! — Kip Harris (@KipHarris11) November 17, 2019

What’s hilarious is that the baby knows something is wrong, she just can’t quite put her finger on it. — 🇭🇳 the nastiness is extraordinary 🇭🇳 (@CoquitoMami) November 18, 2019

She’s like ummm ok never mind I’m too hungry to argue 😂 — Denise (@eurodpt) November 18, 2019

Dad of the week award 🏆goes to...this guy! — Cat (@felinefine11) November 18, 2019

That’s a daddy that knows how to solve problems!!!! — Josie Jenkins (@mryj1203) November 18, 2019

What do you think of this dad and his innovative idea?