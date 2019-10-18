11-year-old melody queen charms strangers on the street with bewitching tunes

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:20 IST

Picking up a violin at the age of 6 and acing the notes at the age of 10, Karolina Protsenko is a little wonder with her beautiful sense of music. Busking on the streets of Santa Monica,Calofirnia she has gained a huge amount of popularity on social media. She does small renditions of contemporary songs by pop stars. In her recent video, she covers the chartburster “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The video has reached almost 2.1 lakh views on Facebook.

Netizens are in love with the little marvel.

“Your are very talented young girl. I really love this songs.you are truly GOD’S own child. What magical talent you have. Fantastic performance as usual.” writes a Facebook user. “Hats off to your music, and the grace with which your legs synchronise with the tune. A treat to watch.” said another fan. “Every day you surprise me, I admire your talent so much, you are the best violinist in the world.” says a third.

Karolina has over 2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and she has done an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well.

Other than making the audience sway with her expressive performance, Karolina plans to go to college with the money she makes from busking and collaborations.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 15:19 IST