1994 vs 2004: Take a trip down memory lane with this Friends post. Watch

1994 vs 2004: Take a trip down memory lane with this Friends post.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:33 IST

Are you someone who has seen all ten seasons of the American sitcom Friends multiple times? Do you often find yourself quoting Chandler or saying phrases like, “Oh you’re such a Phoebe”? Well, if so, then get ready to see a clip which may send you on a bittersweet journey down memory lane.

Posted on Netflix India’s official Instagram account, this video was shared on November 10. “We loved them in 1994, a little bit more in 2004, and even more now,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The screen is split into two halves. One of the sides showcases what the six main fictional characters of the series looked like in 1994, when it initially aired. The other half depicts what they looked like ten years later, in 2004, when the show ended.

The recording starts with Ross. It then goes onto show Monica, Chandler and Rachel. The clip ends with Joey and Phoebe.

Check out the video below and get ready to experience that warm-fuzzy feeling of nostalgia:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The share has accumulated nearly 71,300 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Phoebe gets prettier day by day”. Do you think so too?

Another individual wrote, “Ross is the real charm”. “I want them back together,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post? Which Friends character is your favourite?

