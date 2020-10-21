This Monica and Chandler version of ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ meme will make you go ‘aww’

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:06 IST

People of the Internet are well aware of the ‘how it started vs how it is going’ meme. In this, people have been sharing pictures and videos to mark the progress they’ve made over the years, whether in terms of education, work, relationships or other life events. The meme has now been used to demonstrate the wonderful relationship change of two characters so many of us love from a television series so many of us are obsessed with.

Netflix India shared an Instagram Reel to highlight the beautiful relationship between Monica and Chandler from the television show Friends. However, they added a little twist to the meme trend and showed where the couple reached at the end instead of just saying how they’re doing.

The clip details two perfect scenes from the show to highlight how they were initially vs how they ended up.

“Who said happy endings do not exist?” reads the caption shared along with the post. If you love this couple, the clip will make you go ‘aww’. Take a look:

Wasn’t that just adorable? People on Instagram sure think so. Since being shared on October 20, the clip has collected over 63,000 likes and lots of comments.

“Mondler forever,” commented an Instagram user. “There is also this one dialogue in this same episode where Monica cries when she sees a nurse carrying twins and says, how come they get two and I don’t even have one… And here you go dreams do come true,” shared another.

“Seriously I can’t believe it was never planned from the start. They always had a spark… Chemistry #goals,” posted a third.

“It makes my heart happy,” wrote a fourth. “This is so precious,” shared a fifth.

What do you think about the Friends edition of this viral meme?

