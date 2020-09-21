e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Netflix India ups its ‘caption this’ game with an Instagram reel. Seen it yet?

Netflix India ups its ‘caption this’ game with an Instagram reel. Seen it yet?

This Instagram reel was shared along with the three hashtags, including #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:54 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a scene from the 2001 Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
The image shows a scene from the 2001 Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.(Instagram/@netflix_in)
         

If you follow Netflix India on Instagram, then you may know that they often participate in the ‘caption this’ trend going around the Internet. The social media account usually features stills from beloved movies and shows with the text reading, “caption this”. The comment sections of such posts are frequently a giggle-fest. It looks like their new post is no different in that essence. However, they seem to have stepped it up a notch by posting a reel, instead of a picture this time.

This video was shared from Netflix India’s official Instagram account on September 20. The clip features a scene from the 2001 Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It shows Bollywood actor Kajol as Anjali Sharma. Words reading, “caption this,” are written in the frame.

Check out the post which has been shared along with three hashtags, #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham, #CaptionThis and #Kajol:

Netflix India took the first shot at ‘captioning’ the post. They wrote, “We’ll start: Every time we find out we’re working on a weekend”. Other Instagram users soon followed suit.

One person said, “When someone asks for your glasses and returns it by touching the lenses”.

Another individual wrote, “When you finally decide to buy your favourite dress, but it goes out of stock”. “When someone says that ‘BTS will never come to India’” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? How would you caption this reel?

Also Read | Replies to Netflix India’s ‘caption this’ Instagram post may leave you in fits. Seen them yet?

tags
top news
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana Ranaut’s jibe at Maharashtra govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana Ranaut’s jibe at Maharashtra govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In